The Tigers (2-6) fell to Northwestern and UC Santa Barbara in straight sets on the first day of the UniWyo Invite in Laramie, Wyoming.
Missouri could not find its rhythm on offense in either match, losing to Northwestern 25-21, 25-21, 28-26 and UCSB 25-22, 25-23, 27-25.
Junior outside hitter Anna Dixon led the Tigers in kills in both defeats. Sophomore libero Emily Brown notched double-digit digs.
Missouri will face host-team Wyoming and look to get back on track at 7 p.m. Saturday in the final match of the invite.
Columbia College volleyball sweeps at Baker Invitational
Columbia College volleyball improved to 9-4 after beating Graceland in straight sets. The Cougars dominated the Yellowjackets, winning 25-8, 25-23 and 25-14.
Columbia College then took on No. 6 Concordia. The Cougars earned their second Top 25 win of the season, winning in five sets. The scores were 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 18-25 and 15-8.
The Cougars continue the tournament Saturday with games against Haskell Indian Nations and Saint Mary.