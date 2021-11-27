Missouri fell 25-16, 25-21, 25-22 to Texas A&M in the season finale Saturday in Columbia.
Junior Anna Dixon led the Tigers offensively with 13 kills. Dixon also added eight digs and a block.
Mallory Talbert led the Aggies with 12 kills.
In coach Josh Taylor's third season at the helm, MU lost 10 of the past 11 games to conclude the 2021 season. Missouri finished 5-26, which includes a conference record of 2-16.
Columbia College men's basketball beats Webster
Columbia College men's basketball ended its three-game losing streak with a 91-72 victory over Webster. The Cougars are now 5-6 on the season.
The Gorloks led by three at the 13:29 mark in the first half, but didn't enjoy a lead after that. The Cougars took a double-digit lead with four minutes left in the first half and never looked back.
Columbia's Chima Oduocha led in points with 20 , while Carson Parker led in rebounds with 10.
Columbia hosts Lyon (Ark.) for its first American Midwest Conference matchup of the season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Cougars women's basketball prevails against Iowa Wesleyan
Columbia College women's basketball was able to fend off a late comeback effort from Iowa Wesleyan to win 67-60 and improve to 7-3 this season.
After making a push in the middle of the second quarter, the Cougars played with the lead for the rest of the game. However, Iowa Wesleyan went on a 15-2 run to get within four with 1:12 remaining. Nonetheless, Columbia kept composure and won.
The Cougars' scoring leader was Mallory Shetley, who had 19 points and four assists. The Tigers' Kyla Moore had a game-high 26 points .
Columbia begins AMC conference action against Lyon (Ark.) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.