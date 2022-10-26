Missouri women’s basketball defeated Northwest Missouri State 70-27 on Wednesday in a preseason exhibition game at Mizzou Arena.

Junior Jayla Kelly led the Tigers with 12 points, and senior Hayley Frank added nine points and 13 rebounds.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Graphics editor and high school boys soccer reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at teddy.maiorca@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. On twitter @TMaiorca89

  • Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you