Missouri women’s basketball defeated Northwest Missouri State 70-27 on Wednesday in a preseason exhibition game at Mizzou Arena.
Junior Jayla Kelly led the Tigers with 12 points, and senior Hayley Frank added nine points and 13 rebounds.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Missouri women’s basketball defeated Northwest Missouri State 70-27 on Wednesday in a preseason exhibition game at Mizzou Arena.
Junior Jayla Kelly led the Tigers with 12 points, and senior Hayley Frank added nine points and 13 rebounds.
The Tigers’ defense dominated the Bearcats, holding the visitors to 17% shooting from the field.
Missouri hosts Rogers State in its final exhibition game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 13 Columbia College women’s soccer won its 11th straight game, beating Harris-Stowe 3-0 in St. Louis. This was the Cougars’ 12th consecutive victory against the Hornets.
Natalie Peng scored two goals for the Cougars. Macie Lucas had the other.
Columbia is now 12-3-1 overall and 7-0 in the American Midwest Conference. The Cougars’ last game of the regular season is on the road against Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis.
No. 18 Columbia College men’s soccer pushed its winning streak to six with a 2-1 victory against Harris-Stowe.
Jake Totty and Nick Brandt netted goals for the Cougars. Totty’s goal was his first of the season, while Brandt’s was his fourth.
The Cougars have now won eight straight games against the Hornets.
Columbia is now 10-3-3 overall and 6-1 in AMC play. The Cougars’ last game of the regular season is against Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 3 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis.
Olivia Wheeler scored twice as Stephens soccer won 2-0 on the road against Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis. It was the Stars’ second win of the season.
Stephens (2-12-3, 2-3-2 AMC) tallied 23 shots — including 12 on goal.
Stars goalkeeper Cordelia Dallam made eight saves in the shutout.
Stephens next hosts Williams Baptist College (Ark.) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Battle High School.
Graphics editor and high school boys soccer reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at teddy.maiorca@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. On twitter @TMaiorca89
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.