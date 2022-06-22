Missouri men’s golf redshirt sophomore Dawson Meek claimed one of the biggest results of the day in the Round of 64 at the Missouri Amateur Championship.
On Wednesday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Meek took down 2021 semifinalist Nicholas Sheppard 5 and 4 to secure a spot in the Round of 32. Meek won five holes between the ninth and 14th to book his spot in the next round.
Meek will be joined by three other Columbia-based golfers in the next round, including former Rock Bridge standout Hudson Dubinski, who beat Phil Caravia of St. Louis 4 and 3.
With the match all square through 11 holes, Dubinski won all of the next four to close it out.
Five past and present Columbia College golfers made it into the knockout stage, but only alumnus Hunter Parrish survived to see the Round of 32. He beat Ryan Schuenke of Palmyra in the day’s penultimate game 4 and 3. Parrish came back from an early 2-down deficit to ensure a Cougars presence Thursday.
Two games earlier, current Columbia golfer Trey Burton fell to 2016 Missouri Amateur champion Sam Midgal 4 and 3. Burton’s teammate, Cameron VanLeer, who qualified in tied for fourth at 3 under, fell to Missouri Western sophomore Jeffrey Johnston 5 and 3.
Cougars junior Kanon Kendrick’s match went the distance, but his opponent, Nicklaus Mason, ultimately won 1 up. CC alum Gage Brauns’ match went even longer, as he fell on the first extra hole to Try Titus.
Southern Boone and Missouri grad Walker Kesterson also dropped out of the competition, as he lost to Tradgon McCrae on the final hole.
YuTa Tsai, who was suspended from the MU golf team June 14 following his arrest for allegedly taking photos of a woman using a bathroom, made it through to the Round of 32. He beat Carsen Silliman 1 up.
Round of 32 ties
All matches will be played Thursday at Bellerive. Winners will play Thursday afternoon in the Round of 16.
• Joel Sylven vs. Hudson Dubinski (8:45 a.m.).
• Addison White vs. YuTa Tsai (8:54 a.m.).
• Zach Decker vs. Dawson Meek (9:39 a.m.).
• Hunter Parrish vs. Adam Pfeiffer (10:15 a.m.).
Missouri Junior Tour event
Blair Oaks senior Dylan Bryan won the 16-18-year-old male flight at a Missouri Junior Tour event Wednesday at Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City. Bryan posted 5-over 75 to win by four over Teagen Hull of Eldon.
Jefferson City’s Camryn Swinfard took home the title in the 16-18 female flight with an 87. Centralia’s Kennedy Dickerson and Fulton’s Grace Ousley went into a playoff for the runner-up spot, which Dickerson won.
Ayden Howard of California took first place in the 14-15 male flight with a 76. He beat the Jays’ Dawson Schnieders by two.
Eldon’s Avery Wells clinched top spot in the 14-15 female flight with an 89.
In nine-hole competitions, Luke McGrath of Camdenton won the 10-11 male flight after a 3-over 39, which sealed a three-stroke victory.
Ty Brandt was the winner in the 12-13 male flight with a 40, beating out Ashland’s Kaden Massie by one stroke.
Jefferson City’s Claire Sinnett won the 10-13 female flight with a 46, one stroke ahead of Columbia’s Aliyah Simmons and Jefferson City’s Emily Sinnett.