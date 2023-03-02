The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics on Wednesday announced the brackets for the men’s and women’s basketball national championships.
Columbia College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams won their respective American Midwest Conference championships, earning a berth to the national tournaments.
The men ended up as the 13th seed in the Liston Bracket, where they will face off against fourth-seeded Morningside (Iowa). Morningside enters the national tournament 22-7 after losing in the semifinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament.
Columbia and Morningside tip off at noon Tuesday in Wichita, Kansas. The winner will play either No. 5 Kansas Wesleyan or No. 12 IU-Kokomo in the second round at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Columbia women’s basketball is the ninth seed in the Cramer Quadrant of the national tournament.
The Cougars will match up against eighth-seeded Concordia (Nebraska) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. The winner will play either Thomas More (Kentucky) or Point (Georgia) in the second round at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Concordia enters with a 19-11 record and was eliminated in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals by Briar Cliff.
CC baseball falls short in first tournament game
Columbia College baseball lost 2-1 to MidAmerica Nazarene after giving up a home run in the final inning of their Central Methodist Tournament opener in Fayette.
Columbia (12-4) scored first in the game after sophomore right fielder Cayden Nicoletto hit a home run in the second inning.
MidAmerica answered in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI from left fielder Sean Maple. Third baseman Dionathan Cornet hit the go-ahead home run in the seventh.
CC sophomore Bryce Taylor took the loss.
Columbia will continue tournament play at 11 a.m. Sunday against Olivet Nazarene in Fayette.
CC’s Dukes competes in NAIA Indoor Nationals
Columbia senior Alexander Dukes finished 31st in the 5,000-meter preliminaries at the NAIA Indoor Championships in Brookings, South Dakota.
Dukes recorded a time of 15 minutes 41.16 seconds.
Columbia junior Gavin Frantz will compete in the men’s weight throw finals Friday and the men’s shot put finals Saturday.