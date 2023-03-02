The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics on Wednesday announced the brackets for the men’s and women’s basketball national championships.

Columbia College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams won their respective American Midwest Conference championships, earning a berth to the national tournaments.

