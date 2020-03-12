The NAIA announced it has  cancelled all winter sports championship events. 

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority," the NAIA said in a news release. "We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.

Columbia College was announced as a No. 4 seed in the women's basketball tournament on Wednesday night. The Cougars were set to face Carroll at 6:15 p.m. on March 19. 

Columbia College has four seniors on its roster: Grey Hayes, Raegan Wieser, Mai Nienhieser and Jordan Alford. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2020 studying sports journalism reach me at msb8cz@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.