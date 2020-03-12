The NAIA announced it has cancelled all winter sports championship events.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority," the NAIA said in a news release. "We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.
Columbia College was announced as a No. 4 seed in the women's basketball tournament on Wednesday night. The Cougars were set to face Carroll at 6:15 p.m. on March 19.
Columbia College has four seniors on its roster: Grey Hayes, Raegan Wieser, Mai Nienhieser and Jordan Alford.