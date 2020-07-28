The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of President voted Tuesday to moved some of its fall national championships to spring of the 2020-21 academic year.
The decision included the national championships of cross country, men's soccer, women's soccer and women's volleyball.
“Given the fast-paced and constantly-changing nature of the current environment, the COP recognized that the likelihood of safely completing the fall sports season has decreased significantly,” Dr. Arvid Johnson, council of presidents chair and University of St. Francis president, said. “This decision allows conferences to consider the regional impact of COVID-19 when determining the appropriate time for regular season competition.”
The move affects four nearby mid-Missouri institutions: Columbia's Columbia College and Stephens College and Fulton's William Woods in the American Midwest Conference and Fayette's Central Methodist in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
The timing of the NAIA's football national championship will be determined on July 31.
Prior to the council's vote, 51 NAIA institutions had already postponed fall competition until Spring 2021.