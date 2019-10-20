No one said that being among the best teams in the country meant you had to play entertaining soccer.
So even as No. 2-ranked Columbia College men’s soccer is 14-0 and the Natonal Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ only team without a loss or draw this year, its results read like humdrum, attacking-barren snoozefests that you’re more likely to take a nap at than cheer.
Five 1-0 wins. No more than four CC goals in any game. Joint-leading scorers Joe Spotanski and Nick Brandt have five goals each, good for 269th nationally.
Even the players themselves find the play on the pitch getting stale at times.
“I’ll be honest, I think (defending) is kind of boring,” centerback Casey Bartlett-Scott said. “But it’s one of those ones where you have to do it, you know? You get one of these boys, the attackers, they’ll try and defend and they’ll see how easy it for someone to get past.”
But defending is exactly why Columbia College is currently in the spot it’s in. It’s because the defense is good. Best-in-America good.
The Cougars have a NAIA-low goals allowed per game rate of 0.29, with a NAIA-low number of total goals allowed (four) to go with 10 shutouts in 14 games. They haven’t conceded a goal since the 24th minute vs. Lyon on Sept. 21 — a 711-minute streak lasting seven full matches and parts of an eighth.
The back four in coach John Klein‘s 4-4-2 diamond formation: Bartlett-Scott, Caden Castello, Carson Lindsey, Charles Norman and goalkeeper Ryan Harrisskitt are CC’s immovable object. They rarely let opponents get shots on target and even more rarely let them hit the back of the net, making opposing mistakes into attacking chances their job.
Klein has had some spectacular defenders in his 19 years coaching the Cougars including Vladimir Roganovic (2002-05) and Nikola Velickovic (2009-12). They were both four-time NAIA All-Americans at CC anchoring its defense. But never, from sideline to sideline, has Klein seen a defensive group perform like this.
“Most likely, this is the strongest full unit that we’ve ever had,” Klein said. “We’ve had some great defenders, I don’t remember full units being this strong. The strategy, the system, the shape ... they’re just doing everything right.”
So, what’s so special about the Cougars’ back four?
First things first, the amount of skill the defense possesses is among the finest in the country. Bartlett-Scott, a senior and the longest-serving member of the back four, was named an All-American Midwest Conference defender in 2017 and an All-Midwest Regional player in 2018 while spending his CC offseason playing for the Erie Commodores of the National Premier Soccer League.
The accolades don’t stop there. Norman spent preseason time with English second-tier club Millwall back home in the United Kingdom, while Castello and Lindsey were both all-state defenders playing for Francis Howell and Park Hill South high schools, respectively.
But according to Bartlett-Scott, the physical side is just one aspect of defending. Being mentally strong is another.
“I think there’s definitely sort of a more intelligence to it,” Bartlett-Scott said. “You’ve always got to say to each other, ‘Heads on.’ You’ve got to keep switched on because that’s when mistakes start happening. It helps where we see the whole picture as well ... as a defender you’re just constantly looking forward as you’re seeing the picture, and then you give out information to the midfielders or to the strikers.”
For such a defensively-sound squad, CC actually plays its back line quite aggressively in attack.
The back four is often seen inching close to the halfway line, which theoretically would leave the Cougars vulnerable to a pace forward slipping between the center backs and having a free run on goal, or to teams that are good at timing and executing balls played through the air.
Except they don’t get beat. Klein said that almost never, if ever, has the back four been exposed with conceding a goal from playing a high line. Bartlett-Scott said that this is due to a style of play that focuses on reacting to what opposing forwards do, rather than going toward them and gambling with the danger of letting an attacking player get open space.
“Our plan of action is when (players) are coming at us,” Bartlett-Scott said. “We don’t go and press the ball. We kind of wait for them to literally figure out on the way because that’s what we’ve just been practicing all year. So we’ve kind of got it ingrained.”
The fullbacks Norman and Castello, have a slightly different role. Defending is the first priority , but if they see openings of space forward up the pitch and feel they can get back if needed, they will join the attack.
Norman and Castello will stay along the sidelines, able to dump passes off ahead to forwards, sideways to midfielders or back to the centerbacks dependent on situation. It’s a quick-thinking position that requires speed, spatial awareness and occasionally, an eye for goal.
“Before I came here, I used to attack quite a lot and I used to get involved quite a lot, but I was like, ‘We haven’t scored many goals,’” Norman said. “So I think the first job for us is to defend first. We sit back, and if we do have a game (where we can) ... we can enjoy it and get forward a lot more.”
Harrisskitt, the man between the sticks for Columbia, is also having a stellar season, having been named the NAIA National Defensive Player of the Week during the week of Sept. 17 for his performances in wins over then-ranked Benedictine (Kan.) and then-No. 6 Oklahoma Wesleyan.
The senior from Hartlepool, England, who isn’t hard to miss in his bright orange jersey and barking of orders in his thick English accent, said that his job as a keeper is made much easier from the defensive mentality of the team, not just from the back four but from the attackers and midfielders when needed.
“We defend as a full unit, a full 11,” Harrisskitt said. “Even from the forwards where you wouldn’t expect it. We’ve stayed consistent in what we do ... the shape that we’ve got, we stay true to it and we find a way to get over the line. The hard work of every single player that comes on is probably the reason we’re at this point.”
The point Harrisskitt is referring to is one with historic implications for Columbia. The No. 2 ranking is the highest CC has ever been since the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll was first established in 2007, and the 14-straight wins is tied for a school record.
The Cougars have a chance to break that record Tuesday night in a home AMC matchup against St. Louis College of Pharmacy at 7 p.m. But it’s at the national stage, beginning at the end of November, where CC thinks the real test of its quality will come.
That being said, CC players admitted that the aura building around this season feels different than in years past. There’s a feeling around the dressing room that a special year could be ahead of them.
“I’ve been to Nationals, but this year just feels a lot different,” Norman said. “Every time we win, you feel a lot better about the wins. My first year, we’d win but I didn’t really think we played well. I know that this team is just something special, and I won’t really get it again.”