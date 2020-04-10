The clock was ticking for Meaghan Rice. But this was no race to beat a personal best — this was to get out before being trapped in a foreign land during a pandemic.
The Columbia College track athlete had already been dealt a double blow during the week of March 16. First, the NAIA canceled its spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe, abruptly ending the Canadian's senior outdoor season before it even began.
But whereas her season being taken away was an inconvenience, albeit a brutal one, Rice had a bigger issue on her hands: CC mandated that all students who lived in residence halls had to move out by noon on March 18. And while most of her teammates just had to make short drives to their Missouri hometowns or to a state or two away, Rice's home is Waterdown, Ontario — 840 miles and another country away.
Then came the bombshell: President Donald Trump announced that in mutual consent with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the two neighbors would be shutting down the U.S.-Canada border — the longest between two countries and one of the most frequently-traveled borders in the world — at 11:59 p.m. March 20 in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.
That meant Rice had two days. Two days to get back to Waterdown before the border closure and two days before she was stuck indefinitely in the United States, away from family and without a place to call her own.
The fears that were "creeping up" to Rice were now hitting her full-swing, and the dread was real.
"That was definitely a big worry," Rice said. "I am really thankful my dad got down the day before they closed the border to come and get me. So we were really lucky in that sense."
Thanks to the quick acting of her Dad, Barry, to drive Meaghan back to Canada before the border shuttered, Rice is now safely socially distancing back at her home in Waterdown, located roughly 45 minutes outside of Toronto.
All wasn't hopeless for Rice if she was to be stuck in the States. Numerous people offered up their homes as temporary shelter, Rice said, so it wasn't as if she would have to roam Columbia's streets homeless. And as the toll of everything Rice went through on the week of March 16 set in, those friends back at CC were some of the first people to reach out and make sure she was OK.
"I cried when coach (Tracy Jex) said (the season was canceled), but I think it was just because we had all realized that the hard work we had put in up to this point was done," Rice said. "But walking out of the meeting, I wasn't angry, I wasn't overly upset. I was just sad. I live with two softball players, so they were in the same state as I was. We really rallied around each other ... we we're all in the same. It was nice to be with others going through it."
For now, Canada hasn't been hit nearly as hard by COVID-19 as the United States, with 21,226 cases as of 5 p.m. Friday compared to the almost half a million known infections ravaging its southern neighbor.
But as well as Canada has been handling the virus, it's by no means out of the woods yet. Its 82 recorded deaths Thursday was its highest spike yet, with Ontario's 6,237 cases as of Friday evening making it the nation's second worst-hit province behind Quebec.
And Rice has family members caught up in the thick of it.
Meaghan's mother, Suzanne, works at a hospital in Hamilton, a major port city of nearly 750,000 that's 36 miles southwest of Toronto. Hamilton isn't in dire straits right now: Friday's update on the city's website announced that there has been just 218 confirmed positive cases. But there's constant anxiety that Suzanne, who works in women's health normally, will get the call soon to the emergency ward in an all hands-on-deck scenario to contain COVID-19 in the city.
"They know what's coming," Meaghan said. "They're lucky right now that their hospital isn't too bad, where they're being deployed to other units yet ... so my Mom is always waiting for that phone to ring, for her to be called into work and go into a different department. I know I definitely take it extremely seriously, (and) my Mom is constantly reminding us to wash our hands, (use) hand sanitizer and just don't leave the house."
Suzanne is the only member of the Rice family constantly in a hospital, but not the only one potentially exposed to COVID-19 at work.
Meaghan's brother, L.J., is a retail worker at the Walmart in Watertown, which as an essential business, is primed to heavy traffic — including those stricken with the virus. Walmart has been widely criticized for not taking the pandemic seriously, coming to a head after two Chicago-area store employees died of the virus in March and other employees weren't informed of their infections, according to a wrongful death lawsuit obtained by NBC News.
Walmart recently introduced capacity limits to its stores in response to the virus, only filling 20% of one at one time as a way to enforce social distancing. However, it doesn't completely eradicate the risk of contagion, and those who are in the store most often — employees like L.J. — are at the highest risk of getting sick.
Add into the fact that Barry, an older adult that Meaghan said is "not leaving the house," could be at a higher risk of serious illness than most, if someone brought COVID-19 home, and it's a recipe that's put her family on edge.
"My brother, I mean, he works every day. We don't know what he could be facing when he goes there," Meaghan said. "My Mom does the grocery shopping because she's already out. She doesn't want to increase the amount of risk that could be out there for my Dad and I ... we're not letting (my Dad) leave the house at all. I think it's just being sure to be safe and be clean and do our best."
As for Meaghan herself, she's managing her new world of remote school like millions of college students displaced from in-person classes have: She's fighting boredom, staying active and trying to navigate the switch to online education.
It especially stings as a student-athlete, with Rice one of the more versatile pieces on the Cougars' roster as a sprinter (200-meter dash), jumper (long jump, high jump) and thrower (shot put, javelin throw) during her collegiate career. Like the NCAA voted to do, the NAIA decided recently that spring sports seniors will not be charged an athletic year of eligibility for the 2019-20 season, leaving the door open for Rice to continue her career with the Cougars as a graduate student (she was accepted to CC's MBA program earlier this month) if she so chooses.
"Everyone's in the same boat where they're not sure what to do when they get bored," Rice said. "I have a lot more free time than I know what to do with, but that's OK. (But) being an athlete, that's probably been the hardest part. I know a lot of us are realizing, 'Well, if this wasn't going on, I'd be at a meet this weekend, or I'd be at practice now.' But I'm definitely trying to find a routine."
It's a good thing then that Rice has a tight-knit group to fall back on. The same roommates and teammates that offered Rice housing, had she been stuck in America keep in frequent contact with her during an event that forces them to be apart.
With gyms closed and workout options limited, Rice has found it difficult to keep active under isolation. That's where teammates and coaches come in, who share and trade workout plans with her and bring some sense of community to a time of social distancing.
It's a company Rice is grateful for in a time of uncertainty. Canada won't let her be in Columbia right now, but she can count on friends to bring Columbia to her.
"My roommates and I that I lived with at school, I think we FaceTime every day," Rice said. "So I stay up to date with them. Our coaches have reached out and they've all been really great offering anything that we need, if there's anything that they can help us work through. They've just been really great."