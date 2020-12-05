Mac Jones passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns and No. 1 Alabama used a slew of explosive plays to run away from LSU 55-17 on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Jones threw three of his touchdown passes to Louisiana native DeVonta Smith, who went to the same high school as Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and finished with eight catches for 231 yards in his return to his home state.
Smith’s first two touchdowns went for 65 and 61 yards to cap three-play, 75-yard drives for Alabama (9-0, 9-0 SEC SEC). But his third touchdown catch from 20-yards out appeared to be his most difficult. He shed close coverage from top LSU cornerback Derrick Stingley Jr. and made a twisting, leaping catch high over his head before landing on his back deep in the end zone.
(5) Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20: Kellen Mond passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third and No. 5 Texas A&M scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of a come-from-behind victory over Auburn on Saturday in Auburn, Alabama.
The Aggies (7-1) dominated the final quarter to win their sixth straight and remain in College Football Playoff contention. The Tigers (5-4), who have gone 0-3 against teams ranked in the top five at the time, led 20-14 entering the fourth.
Mond rebounded from his worst game of the season against LSU with a strong performance. He completed 18 of 23 for 196 yards, highlighted by two TDs to Jalen Wydermyer, and ran for 60 yards.
(6) Florida 31, Tennessee 19: Kyle Trask threw for 433 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 6 Florida beat Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee, to clinch a spot in the SEC championship game.
Trask, a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, put together another impressive performance. He completed 35 of 49 passes without committing a turnover. He even had a 32-yard punt late in the game.
Kyle Pitts had seven receptions for 128 yards, helping the Gators (8-1, No. 6 CFP) wrap up the SEC’s East Division. Kadarius Toney finished with eight catches for 108 yards and a TD.
Kentucky 41, South Carolina 18: Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for three touchdowns, Terry Wilson and A.J. Rose each rushed for one, and Kentucky rolled South Carolina on Saturday night in Lexington, Kentucky, in the regular-season finale for both schools.
Looking to halt a two-game slide and remain in consideration for the postseason, the Wildcats (4-6) scored on five of their first seven possessions to lead 27-3 at halftime. Their highest first-half output this season was aided by 10 points off two of their three takeaways, including two fumble recoveries by Jordan Wright.
Rodriguez returned from a two-game absence to rush for first-half TDs of 1 and 2 yards around Rose’s 8-yard score before sealing the rout with a 79-yard burst down the left side with 4:56 remaining. Wilson added a 1-yard TD run early in the third quarter as the Wildcats outgained the Gamecocks (2-8, 2-8) 492-404.
According to reports, Shane Beamer is returning to Columbia as the next head coach at South Carolina. The son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, Shane previously served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at South Carolina during Steve Spurrier’s time.