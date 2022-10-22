No. 19 Columbia College men’s soccer took down American Midwest Conference foe William Woods 5-1 behind a dominant offensive effort Saturday. The Cougars’ five goals topped their previous season-high of three.

Columbia (9-3-3, 5-1) struck early when, in the sixth minute, Joey Spotanski scored his first goal of the season. Spotanksi struck again in the 21st minute before Steven Marion found the back of the net for the first time this season, just two minutes before halftime, to put William Woods (2-8-3, 0-4-1) in a 3-0 hole at half.

