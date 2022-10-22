No. 19 Columbia College men’s soccer took down American Midwest Conference foe William Woods 5-1 behind a dominant offensive effort Saturday. The Cougars’ five goals topped their previous season-high of three.
Columbia (9-3-3, 5-1) struck early when, in the sixth minute, Joey Spotanski scored his first goal of the season. Spotanksi struck again in the 21st minute before Steven Marion found the back of the net for the first time this season, just two minutes before halftime, to put William Woods (2-8-3, 0-4-1) in a 3-0 hole at half.
In the second half, Nathan Durdle tallied his fourth score in two weeks and Ethan Blake scored for the fourth time this season.
The Cougars finished with 20 shots, 13 of which were on goal, while William Woods managed just three shots on goal.
Columbia next kicks off against Harris-Stowe at 3 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis.
Columbia College men’s cross country wins at St. Louis Fall Classic, women take third
Alexander Dukes’ first-place finish led Columbia College men’s cross country to victory at the St. Louis Fall Classic on Saturday.
The senior ran the 8,000-meter race in 26:40.98 for his second individual win of the season; his first came at the Principia College Home Opener on Sept. 1.
Will Cherrington and Charlie Werth also turned in top-10 performances, with Cherrington coming in fourth in 26:59.98 and Werth in sixth in 27:17.93. Carter Brocato came in 14th and Austin Tegeler came in 23rd to round out the scoring.
The Cougars finished the meet with 46 points to take an eight-point victory over Bethel from Tennessee.
Jada O’Donnell led the way for the Cougars in the women’s 5,000 race, finishing fifth in 19:46.40. Daylin Huebotter also nabbed a top-10 finish, finishing eighth in 20:04.98. Grace Brinkmann (16th), Emma Homfeldt (18th) and Baylie Combs (19th) rounded out the scoring.
Columbia finished in third-place with 60 points, just two behind second-place Blue Mountain. College of the Ozarks won the meet with 38 points.
Stephens soccer and Central Baptist draw
A defensive battle between Stephens soccer and Central Baptist ended in a 0-0 draw.
The Stars (1-12-3, 1-3-2 American Midwest Conference) registered three shots — one on goal. The Mustangs took eight shots, with four on goal.
Stephens next faces University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 6 p.m. Wednesday in St. Louis.