No. 23 Columbia College volleyball won its final home match of the season, sweeping Harris-Stowe 3-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-16) on Tuesday.

Columbia (20-9, 6-0 American Midwest Conference) set the tone early. The Hornets had a hitting percentage of just .031 in the first set, and it didn’t get any better in the second set.

