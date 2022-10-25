No. 23 Columbia College volleyball won its final home match of the season, sweeping Harris-Stowe 3-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-16) on Tuesday.
Columbia (20-9, 6-0 American Midwest Conference) set the tone early. The Hornets had a hitting percentage of just .031 in the first set, and it didn’t get any better in the second set.
The Cougars stung the Hornets (11-9, 3-4) in the second set, holding them to a staggeringly low hitting percentage of minus-.312. Columbia hit .304 in the second set.
Harris-Stowe improved to a .152 hitting percentage in the third set, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the sweep.
The Cougars finished with a season-high 15 aces and a season-low 29 kills. Harris-Stowe had 49 digs — 20 more than Columbia, but the Hornets’ 22 errors and .012 hitting percentage for the match ultimately made the difference.
The Cougars begin a stretch of four road games to finish the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday in Batesville, Arkansas, against Lyon.
CC soccer teams postpone matches
Columbia College’s men’s and women’s soccer matches originally scheduled for Tuesday at Harris-Stowe State were postponed to Wednesday because of inclement weather.
The women’s match will take place at 1 p.m. in St. Louis, and the men’s match will follow at 3 p.m.
Columbia women’s soccer is 10-0 all-time against Harris-Stowe State. Columbia men’s soccer has won eight straight matchups against the Hornets dating back to 2014.