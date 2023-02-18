DaJuan Harris scored all 14 of his points in the second half as No. 5 Kansas stormed back from a double-digit halftime deficit and beat No. 9 Baylor 87-71 Saturday.
The Jayhawks (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) outscored the Bears 55-26 in the second half.
“That's Harris and (Kevin) McCullar,” Kansas coach Bill Self said when asked to describe the turnaround in the second half. “The good looks (Baylor) got in the second half, they didn't make them. In the first half, even when they got hard looks, they made them.
"Harris can make shots. He just doesn't take a lot of them.”
Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 21 points and 13 rebounds. KJ Adams added 17 points and Gradey Dick had 16.
“We just had to gain composure,” Wilson said of the second-half surge. “It's a long game, and we're never going to quit.”
The Jayhawks are tied with Texas for the top spot in the Big 12 Conference. The Longhorns beat Oklahoma 85-83 in overtime earlier Saturday.
“You can now start talking about the conference race,” Self said. “There's only four games left and we're in a good position.”
Baylor is in sole possession of third place, a game behind Kansas and Texas and a game ahead of Kansas State and Iowa State.
“That's a good game for the Big 12,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “You saw what we were capable of in the first half and what Kansas is capable of in the second half.”
Baylor (20-7, 9-5) got nearly all of its scoring from its three-guard combo of Adam Flagler (22 points) Keyonte George (20 points) and LJ Cryer (15 points). The rest of the team combined to score just 14 points.
Baylor shot 9 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half and and 10 for 25 overall. Conversely, Kansas, which hit only 1 of 11 from beyond the arc in the first half finished 6 for 21 from long distance.
The Jayhawks scored the last three points of the first half and the first 10 of the second half to trim a 15-point deficit to 45-42 with less than 2:30 gone in the second half.
“As good as we were in the first half, that's how bad we were in the second half,” Drew said. “They just killed us in transition.”
When Dick hit a 3-pointer at the 14:29 mark, Kansas had stormed all the way back and led 50-49. The Jayhawks never trailed again and extended the lead to double digits (65-54) at the 10:20 mark of the second half.
“You're not going to change (the momentum) by making shots,” Wilson said. “It's going to start by making stops. We needed to be aggressive.”
The Bears led 20-14 at the second media timeout with Cryer (11 points) and Flagler (9) combining for all 20 Baylor points. Baylor used an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 33-21 with 5:07 left. George joined in the scoring, and when he hit a 3-pointer with 3:54, followed by another with 3:32 left, the Bears led 39-23 with all the points coming from the three guards.
Baylor led 45-32 at halftime after hitting nine 3-pointers. George led the Bears with 15 first-half points. Flagler had 14 and Cryer had 13. Jalen Bridges had the only other three points of the half.
Baylor also held a 21-13 advantage on the boards in the first half.
(12) Kansas State 61, (19) Iowa State 55: In Manhattan, Kansas, Markquis Nowell hit a 3-pointer from near midcourt with 2:42 remaining to help boost No. 12 Kansas State to a win over No. 19 Iowa State.
Nowell finished with 20 points. Keyontae Johnson had 15 points for the Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12).
Aljaž Kunc led Iowa State (17-9, 8-6) with 15 points.
Without their 3-point leader Caleb Grill in the lineup, the Cyclones worked inside the paint. They had 24 points inside and relied on a balanced scoring line led by Kunc.
Iowa State entered the contest leading the Big 12 in steals and boasting the league's best turnover margin. The Wildcats entered with 84 turnovers in the last five games. Yet, Kansas State kept the turnover rate under control with only 11 on the day and even generated more points off turnovers with 19.
(6) Texas 85, Oklahoma 83: In Austin, Texas, Sir'Jabari Rice scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half and overtime, and No. 6 Texas held off Oklahoma.
Rice's fourth 3-pointer of the game gave Texas an 84-77 lead with 2:26 left in overtime.
Oklahoma, however, had a chance to tie or win when Texas' Tyrese Hunter missed one of two free throws with 6.8 seconds left. But Sam Godwin missed a shot from near the rim, and Texas extended its winning streak against Oklahoma to five games.
Marcus Carr added 17 points for Texas (21-6, 10-4 Big 12), and Timmy Allen had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Grant Sherfield led Oklahoma (13-14, 3-11) with 18 points, including a 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime. Milos Uzan scored 15 for the Sooners.
The Longhorns led by five with 1:30 remaining in regulation, but the Sooners secured two offensive rebounds and Sherfield's tough 3 came with 7 seconds left. Carr missed a jump shot, a chance to win, at the buzzer in regulation.
(4) UCLA 78, California 43: In Los Angeles, Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 20 points and No. 4 UCLA routed last-place California to improve to 15-0 at Pauley Pavilion this season and extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 23 games.
Amari Bailey contorted his body every which way in adding 16 points and nine rebounds for the first-place Bruins (23-4, 14-2 Pac-12). They clinched a first-round bye in next month's Pac-12 Tournament.
Their 11th win in a row over last-place Cal was essentially an exhibition game, with the Bruins leading all the way and drawing loud cheers for three dunks by Adem Bona and acrobatic moves around the basket by Bailey.
Jaquez stole the ball and fed Bailey for a one-handed dunk midway through the second half. Bailey returned the favor on the next play, finding Jaquez under the basket for an easy layup that extended UCLA's lead to 59-22, its largest of the game. Bailey later hit a 3-pointer.
Kuany Kuany scored 14 points to lead the Golden Bears (3-24, 2-14), who dropped their 11th in a row. They fell to 0-3 against top-5 teams this season, having also lost a pair against No. 8 Arizona.
(8) Arizona 78, Colorado 68: In Tucson, Arizona, Oumar Ballo had 18 points and 16 rebounds, Cedric Henderson Jr. added 15 points and No. 8 Arizona dominated inside to beat Colorado.
The Wildcats (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) opened with a rash of turnovers, falling into an early 12-point hole. Arizona righted itself quickly with a big run and slogged through a slowed-down second half by shutting down the Buffaloes.
Henderson and Ballo picked up the slack with leading scorer Azuoulas Tubelis in foul trouble, combining to hit 14 of 21 shots. Those two helped Arizona outscore Colorado 40-24 in the paint.
The Buffaloes (15-13, 7-10) used a closing 17-3 run to upend Arizona State 67-59 on Thursday night, but a big hole was too much to overcome in one of the nation's toughest road environments.
Tristan da Silva had 18 points for Colorado, which shot 38%.
Arizona bounced back from a loss to Stanford by shooting 56% from the floor in an 88-62 thumping of Utah on Thursday night.
The Wildcats stumbled out of the gate against Colorado.
Arizona made sloppy passes for turnovers on four of its first five possessions while the Buffaloes ran their offense crisply. Colorado made seven of its first 11 shots to take an early 12-point lead.
The Wildcats shook out the cobwebs after that, upping their play at both ends of the floor.
Arizona went on a 12-0 run to tie it up and held Colorado without a field goal for 3 1/2 minutes to build a 41-30 lead. The Wildcats hit 17 of 32 shots and didn't have a turnover the final 15 1/2 minutes of the first half to lead 46-34.
Colorado quickly cut the lead to seven to start the second half, but went nearly 5 1/2 minutes without hitting a shot as Arizona extended it to 54-41.
The Buffaloes slowed down Arizona will full-court pressure, but seemed to have defensive breakdowns at crucial moments — like a dunk by Henderson at the shot clock buzzer.
(7) Virginia 57, Notre Dame 55: In Charlottesville, Virginia, Kihei Clark scored 15 points, including a pair of critical free throws with 22.6 seconds left, and became Virginia's career assist leader.
With Notre Dame closing to 55-54, Clark converted both ends of a one-and-one. Trey Wertz made the front end of a one-and-one with 3.9 seconds left for the Fighting Irish, but missed the second after a timeout. The ball was tipped out to Dane Goodwin for a potential game-winning 3-pointer, but his shot bounced off the rim.
Armaan Franklin added 12 points and Reece Beekman had 11 for Virginia (21-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who assured themselves at least a share of first place in the conference pending a game between Virginia Tech and co-leader Pittsburgh later Saturday.
Nate Laszewski led Notre Dame (10-17, 2-14) with 18 points and Goodwin had 12, including a pair of 3-pointers. The loss left the Fighting Irish 0-10 away from home this season.
Notre Dame scored the first six points after halftime to take a 31-29 lead. Jayden Gardner later hit a short jumper and Reece Beekman followed with a 3-pointer, sparking a 13-5 run to put the Cavaliers ahead 53-45. The Irish closed to within three twice in the closing minutes.
The Cavaliers used a 10-2 run over a span of 8 1/2 minutes to open a 27-18 lead, but the Irish outscored them 7-2 to finish the half trailing 29-25.
(14) Indiana 71, Illinois 68: In Bloomington, Indianapolis, Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, Jalen Hood Schifino made two free throws with 30.7 seconds left, and No. 14 Indiana rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Illinois.
Hood-Schifino had 13 points for the Hoosiers (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten), who have won nine of 11 overall and 15 straight on their homecourt. Jackson-Davis also passed coach Mike Woodson for fifth on Indiana's career scoring list with 2,081 points.
Matthew Mayer scored 24 to lead the Fighting Illini (17-9, 8-7), who were without injured leading scorer Terrence Shannon. Jayden Epps, who scored 12 points, could have tied the game with two free throws with 16.7 seconds to go but missed the first and Jackson-Davis sealed the victory with a breakaway dunk after the second shot.
Just minutes after the NCAA Tournament selection team projected the Hoosiers as a preliminary 13-seed, Illinois opened the second half on an 8-2 run to take a 46-37 lead. The Illini were still up 48-39 with 12:41 to go before Jackson-Davis finally responded with three straight baskets. The third was a three-point play that cut the deficit to 52-49 with 8:46 remaining and 2 1/2 minutes later, he tied the score with a layup.
Indiana tied the score six more times over the final 6 1/2 minutes before Hood-Schifino finally broke it with the free throws.
(15) Miami 96, Wake Forest 87: In Coral Gables, Florida, Isaiah Wong scored 27 points, Nijel Pack finished with 24 and No. 15 Miami beat Wake Forest.
Norchard Omier had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting while Jordan Miller added 14 points for the Hurricanes (22-5, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their sixth straight and improved to 15-0 at home.
Miami opened the second half with nine unanswered points. The Demon Deacons (17-10, 9-7) rallied from three double-digit deficits, including Andrew Carr’s 3-pointer with 2:22 left cutting Miami's lead to 90-84. But Wong’s jumper and Miller’s layup provided Miami with a cushion.
Tyree Appleby scored 15 points and Damari Monsanto and Cameron Hildreth had 14 each for the Demon Deacons. Carr and Mathew Marsh finished with 12 points each.
Wong scored all of Miami's points during a 13-0 run late in the first half that helped the Hurricanes erase a three-point deficit. His fastbreak dunk with 3:53 remaining capped the surge and put Miami ahead 42-32. Wake Forest pulled within 3, 47-44, at halftime.
(16) Xavier 82, DePaul 68: In Cincinatti, Jack Nunge had 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Xavier bounced back from a pair of narrow losses to beat DePaul.
Xavier fell earlier in the week by a combined three points to Butler and No. 11 Marquette.
The Musketeers (20-7, 12-4 Big East) reached the 20-win mark for the 34th time in school history, 32 of which have come since the 1982-83 season.
It was the 17th career double-double for Nunge, eighth this season. Adam Kunkel scored 16 points and tied a career-high with eight assists for Xavier.
Jerome Hunter had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Musketeers and Colby Jones scored 14 points for the Musketeers.
Umoja Gibson had 17 points and De'Sean Nelson 16 for DePaul (9-18, 3-13), which lost its eighth in a row.
Gibson scored 22 points in a win over Xavier last month.
Xavier went 8 of 17 from 3-point range in the first half. Kunkel made three straight 3s during a 14-3 run as the Musketeers built a 22-point halftime lead.
The Musketeers played their fifth game without second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Zach Freemantle, who is out with a foot injury but expected to return by the postseason.
(20) UConn 64, Seton Hall 55: In Storrs, Connecticut, Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 20 UConn used a big second-half run to beat Seton Hall.
Andre Jackson had a career high 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for UConn (20-7, 9-7 Big East).
Al-Amir Dawes and Tyrese Samuel each had 16 points for Seton Hall (16-12, 9-8), which trailed by 16 points with six minutes to play, before a late run that fell short.
UConn led by six points at halftime and just 36-34 after a 7-0 Seton Hall run early in the second half. The Pirates kept the Huskies without a field goal for a span of almost nine minutes, stretching back into the first half.
UConn responded by holding Seton Hall without a point for over 6 1/2minutes. A 3-pointer from Hawkins that capped a 14-0 run put the Huskies up 56-40.
Seton Hall made a run to cut the lead to six points twice, but could get no closer.
UConn led for all but two minutes in the first half.
A driving dunk by Hawkins gave the Huskies their first double-digit lead at 30-19. But UConn missed its final eight shots of the half.
Seton Hall's Kadary Richmond, who scored 18 points in the Pirates January win over the Huskies, left the game early in the first half with an apparent back injury.
KC Ndefo kept Seton Hall in the game, scoring all 13 of his points in the first half, while hitting five of his first six shots. UConn led 33-27 at the break.
(22) TCU 100, Oklahoma State 75: In Fort Worth, Texas, Mike Miles Jr. had 15 points in his first game in three weeks, five other TCU players also scored in double figures, and the 22nd-ranked Horned Frogs snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Oklahoma State.
The Frogs (18-9, 7-7 Big 12) had lost five of six games, a stretch that began with a Jan. 28 loss at Mississippi State — where Miles hyperextended his right knee in the opening four minutes.
Emanuel Miller had 18 points to lead TCU, which shot a staggering season-high 68.4% (39 of 57) from the field. Damion Baugh had 16 points with 11 assists. Shahada Wells had 15 points, Chuck O'Bannon 12 and Micah Peavy 10.
Bryce Thompson had 18 points and John-Michael White 15 for the Cowboys (16-11, 7-7). Before a home loss Tuesday to fifth-ranked Kansas, they had a five-game winning streak that included a win over TCU without Miles or big man Eddie Lampkin.
Saturday was the first time Miles and Lampkin shared the floor since their 23-point win at Kansas on Jan. 21. Lampkin, the team's emotional leader, sustained a left high ankle sprain against Jayhawks and missed four of six games.
Miles got a huge ovation during the pregame introductions. The preseason Big 12 player of the year, who was averaging 18.1 points a game, didn't take his first shot until nearly six minutes into the game — swishing a go-ahead 3-pointer that made it 11-9.
The Cowboys had a 19-16 lead on a 3-pointer by White with 11:13 left in the first half. TCU then went on a 17-2 run in just over seven minutes — going ahead for good with back-to-back inside baskets by Xavier Cork — and outscored Oklahoma State 31-8 the rest of the half for a 47-27 lead at the break.
(24) Providence 85, Villanova 72: