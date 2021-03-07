South Carolina made history Sunday and so did the Southeastern Conference with the first championship matchup featuring Black head coaches in the Gamecocks' Dawn Staley and Georgia's Joni Taylor.
“What you saw gives Black women hope,” Staley said with pride.
It was Staley's Gamecocks who used a late run in the third quarter to take control and held on to beat the 16th ranked Bulldogs 67-62 — continuing their unprecedented run of six SEC tourney titles in seven seasons.
Taylor was disappointed at the result, not the statement made by the two women leaders. She remembers as a high school start in Mississippi that she never saw two Black head coaches in a Power Five conference title game. Taylor is grateful young people have a different image going forward.
“You can't dream what you can't see,” said Taylor, in her sixth season at Georgia.
Aliyah Boston had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead South Carolina, which only a week ago lost at No. 2 Texas A&M and watched the Aggies cut down nets in celebration of the SEC regular-season crown.
This time it was the Gamecocks, like they've done in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 and now, climbing the ladder amid the purple, white and yellow streamers and confetti to celebrate.
“We knew we didn't want to lose,” said Boston, the tournament's MVP with three double-double performances.
The Gamecocks (22-4), twice the country's No. 1 team this season, struggled down the stretch with three losses in their last seven games.
South Carolina, though, righted things in a big way at the SEC Tournament. It used big early runs to put away Alabama on Friday and No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday night to advance. This time, the Gamecocks broke open a tie game with a 9-0 run to close the third quarter.
The Bulldogs closed to 65-62 on Que Morrison's 3-pointer with 14.4 seconds left. Boston then followed with a pair of foul shots and South Carolina held on for its 14th straight victory over Georgia.
That Gamecock streak included eliminating the Bulldogs from four of the last five tournaments.
Morrison had 20 points to lead Georgia.
Boston, who earned tournament MVP honors, finished with her third straight tournament double-double. She added four blocks.
Henderson had 18 points for South Carolina.
Tennessee 65, Florida 54
Victor Bailey Jr., John Fulkerson and Keon Johnson scored 14 points apiece and Tennessee rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Florida in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Tennessee (17-7, 10-7) secured the No. 4 seed and a bye into Friday's quarterfinals of the conference tournament.
Fulkerson added seven rebounds and four assists and Josiah-Jordan James had eight points and 10 boards for the Volunteers.
Florida used a 13-2 run to take a 31-17 lead with five minutes left in the first half but Tennessee scored 11 of the final 13 first-half points to trim its deficit to five at the break. Florida missed seven consecutive, and 9 of 10, from the field as the Vols ripped off a 21-4 spurt — including eight points by Bailey — to make it 53-43 with 7:33 to play.
Tyree Appleby had 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting and Colin Castleton added 11 points for Florida (13-9, 9-7).
The fifth-seeded Gators play the winner between No. 12 seed Texas A&M and No. 13 seed Vanderbilt in Thursday's second round.
After being outrebounded 18-16 in the first half, Tennessee was plus-11 on the glass in the second. Florida had just 21 points after the break, its lowest-scoring half of the season.
The Gators went into the game leading the SEC in free-throw percentage (.760, 37th NCAA), field-goal percentage (.472, 42nd NCAA) and 3-point field-goal percentage (.359, 78th NCAA). On Sunday, they shot 41.7% from the field, made 3 of 13 (23.1%) from behind the arc and hit 11 of 18 (61.1%) free throws.
(9) Houston 67, Memphis 64
Tramon Mark's teammates knew his buzzer-beater was good as soon as it left his hand.
The Houston freshman hit a long 3-pointer as time expired to give the Cougars a win over Memphis.
After Memphis had tied it with 1.7 seconds left, Marcus Sasser threw the ball to midcourt where Mark picked it up. He dribbled through two Memphis defenders and launched a 35-footer off the backboard and in.
“I saw it the whole way in,” Houston guard DeJon Jarreau said. “I was standing right next to him. Just grabbed it, shot it with confidence. That’s what he does. He makes unorthodox shots like that. It was a one-legged leaning 3 from half-court, and he hit it.”
Following the shot, Mark ran to the opposite basket where his teammates chased after him and mobbed him in a hectic scene. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his coaching staff threw their hands in the air in celebration. The crowd of 1,859 — around 25% of capacity — went wild, becoming a loud scream.
“It was a good angle to the backboard,” Justin Gorham, who was under the basket when the shot went in, said. “It was so low, and I saw it hit the backboard and go in. I said ‘That’s game’ when it hit the backboard.”
Mark, who is a freshman, tweeted: “To do that on senior day for those guys, just makes it even better.”
Sampson said the play was drawn up for Mark.
“The last thing we told Tramon in the huddle was he would have time to catch it, dribble and get the shot off,” Sampson said. “The kid made a heck of a shot.”
Jarreau had 19 points and eight rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 17 points and eight rebounds and Gorham had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (21-3, 14-3 American), who won their fourth straight game. Mark finished with eight points and shot 3 for 12 from the field.
“Very fortunate to make the shot; very fortunate to win the game,” Sampson said. “To win on a shot like that almost seems unfair.”
Landers Nolley II scored 14 points, Lester Quinones and DeAndre Williams each added 11 points for Memphis (15-7, 11-4). The Tigers shot 47%, including 8 of 21 on 3-pointers. Memphis had its six-game winning streak snapped.
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said the Tigers were going to foul on the last play since they had two to give, but he was concerned about possibly giving Houston the ball at halfcourt with 1.5 seconds remaining.
“When he turned to his strong hand, I didn’t like that at all because it was 1.7 seconds,” Hardaway said. “When he split Damion Baugh and Lester and he released the ball, from my angle, I saw it going in all the way.”
The loss stings more for the Tigers, who needed a big win to help their case for an NCAA Tournament berth. With Selection Sunday in a week, Memphis will likely need to win the American Athletic Conference Tournament championship or at least get to the title game to have a chance. That would mean likely getting through Houston again.
Quinones missed a 3-pointer, but Houston couldn’t grab the rebound, and it bounced out to Boogie Ellis, who hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to tie it at 64.
Houston had a chance to put the game away, but Sasser missed a 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining, Jarreau grabbed the rebound but it was stolen by Williams.
Williams cut the lead to 64-61 on a layup with three minutes remaining but missed the free throw. After both teams traded missed baskets and turnovers over the next two minutes, Quinones missed the front end of a one-and-one with 49 seconds left and Gorham grabbed the rebound.
(5) Iowa 77, (25) Wisconsin 75
It was Senior Day, but Luka Garza didn’t know he was going to have to give a speech.
The Iowa center also didn’t know what else was coming in the postgame ceremony.
Minutes after the 6-foot-11 star scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds to lead the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes over Wisconsin. Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced Garza’s jersey No. 55 would be retired after the season.
It’s why coach Fran McCaffery pulled Garza aside to tell him in advance about the announcement.
Garza began crying.
“He did not know that was going to happen,” McCaffery said. “And I knew Mr. Barta was going to ask him to speak. So I wanted him to kind of give him an opportunity to collect his thoughts.”
Garza delivered, again.
“Honestly, I didn’t expect it at all,” he said. “I didn’t realize it was a plan. Coach telling me that was a surreal feeling. That moment will be something I remember forever. Time slowed down. It was a real honor.”
Garza is Iowa’s all-time leading career scorer with 2,201 points. He leads the Big Ten in scoring this season and ranks third in the country.
This was Garza’s 12th double-double of the season and 33rd for his career.
“Incredibly heartwarming for me to watch what he’s accomplished,” McCaffery said.
Iowa (20-7, 14-6) has won seven of its last eight games, and will be the third seed in the Big Ten tournament next week in Indianapolis.
Wisconsin (16-11, 10-10), which has lost five of six, will be the No. 6 seed.
“It was important for us to get this win, to grind it out,” Garza said.
Jordan Bohannon’s three free throws with 34.3 seconds left gave Iowa a 74-71 lead. On Wisconsin’s next possession, Wisconsin’s Brad Davison and Iowa’s Keegan Murray got tangled up under the Badgers’ basket — Murray was called for a common foul and Davison a flagrant foul for a hook-and-hold after a replay review.
The call angered Wisconsin coach Greg Gard.
“It appears to have become the ‘Brad Davison rule,’” Gard said. “It’s become a joke.”
Murray and Davison each made their two free throws, then the Hawkeyes got the ball out of bounds. The Badgers forced a turnover on a held ball, but couldn't when Aleem Ford missed a 3-pointer.
Iowa’s CJ Fredrick made one of two free throws for the final margin.
Bohannon, a senior guard, had 16 points and added eight assists.
(3) Baylor 88, (18) Texas Tech 73
MaCio Teague and Mark Vital had quite a senior day in a perfect ending at home for Big 12 regular season champion Baylor.
Teague scored 35 points while matching a school record with 10 made 3-pointers, one after an incredible save by Vital during a key run, and the No. 3 Bears finished undefeated at home for the first time in 73 years with a win over Texas Tech in the regular-season finale.
"Senior nights are always nervous times for coaches, because you know it's the last time your seniors are going to be the court and it's their last memories, and you want to make it a great one," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "If you wanted to draw it up, you couldn't draw it up any better."
Baylor had already clinched its first Big 12 title with a win at No. 6 West Virginia on Tuesday night, and won at home over No. 17 Oklahoma State on Thursday. But the Bears (21-1, 13-1 Big 12) waited until after the home finale to cut down the nets.
While never trailing, the Bears didn't take control for good until a 16-3 run in the second half when Teague scored 12 of those points. That spurt included the play when Vital, who finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds, leaped in the air near the Baylor bench for a loose ball. He then got it to Teague, who took a quick step behind the line in the right corner and buried the shot.
"That might have been my favorite play of the game," Teague said.
Jared Butler scored 18 points and Davion Mitchell 17 as Baylor finished 11-0 in the Ferrell Center, the first time going undefeated at home since going 9-0 in 1947-48.
Kyler Edwards had 18 points for Texas Tech (17-9, 9-8), which was coming off three consecutive wins at home. Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. both had 11.
Vital and Teague got the Bears out to a 10-0 lead in the first three minutes. Vital, part of a school-record 45 Big 12 wins in his career, opened the scoring with a jumper and had another after Teague hit a pair of 3-pointers on the way to finishing 10-of-12 from long range.
Michigan State 70, (2) Michigan 64
Michigan State's NCAA Tournament streak under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo appears to be alive and well after it was in dire straits a month ago.
Rocket Watts scored 21 points and Aaron Henry had 18 to lead the Spartans in a victory over Michigan that seems to seal Izzo's 23rd consecutive appearance in college basketball's showcase.
"You're damn right it matters," Izzo said.
The Spartans (15-11, 9-11 Big Ten) have won five of their last seven games, beating No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Illinois and their second-ranked rivals in the span of 16 days.
"I bet I never go through that again in my career," Izzo said.
The Wolverines (19-3, 14-3) closed the regular season getting routed at home by the Fighting Illini, beating Michigan State handily to clinch the Big Ten title and losing the rematch three days later.
And, Michigan might have lost more than that.
Senior guard Eli Brooks hurt his left ankle early in the game at the Breslin Center and did not return in what potentially could be a problem going into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. Coach Juwan Howard did not have an update on Brooks after the game.
The Wolverines wrapped up the conference championship Thursday night with a 69-50 win over the Spartans as Franz Wagner scored 19 points and Hunter Dickinson adding 14.
Michigan's dynamic duo struggled Sunday, missing 4 of 5 shots in the first half and combining for five points. Both bounced back in the second half as Dickinson finished with 12 points while Wagner had 10 points.
Reserve Chaundee Brown scored 13 points, Mike Smith added 11 and Isaiah Livers had nine for the Wolverines, whose last lead was 21-19 early in the game.
"We come here complacent, get blasted," Livers said. "That's just how it works in college basketball. They were ready to play today and we weren't."
Joey Hauser scored nine of his 11 points off the bench in the first half as Michigan State led 30-26. The Spartans pulled away and were ahead 55-44 with 5:58 remaining and made enough free throws in the final minutes to hold off the Wolverines.
"You have to be ready to play from start to finish, versus a team that," Howard said. "You won convincingly in your building, and now you play in their building. A team like that, one of the things that they pride themselves on is physicality."
(15) Texas 76, TCU 64
Andrew Jones and the Texas Longhorns took a busy bonus week of Big 12 road games and turned it into momentum for the postseason.
Jones scored 16 points while making all four of his 3-pointers, and Texas finished the regular season with a third consecutive road victory, beating TCU.
Three games in six days to account for COVID-19 and weather postponements were a boon for the Longhorns (17-7, 11-6 Big 12). They also won at Iowa State and 15th-ranked Oklahoma to reach 9-2 away from home and 6-2 in true road games.
Matt Coleman III scored 14 points and Courtney Ramey had 13 points and six assists for Texas, which moved up to the third seed in the Big 12 tournament and will face No. 18 Texas Tech, the sixth seed, in the quarterfinals Thursday.
"It's hard to win three road games in one week," Coleman said. "The travel is not easy. Playing on the road in the Big 12 is not easy. But we were able to find a way and do what we do."
RJ Nembhard scored 13 points and Mike Miles added 12 for the Horned Frogs (12-13, 5-11), who lost six of their last seven in the regular season to drop below .500 and are 0-9 against ranked teams.