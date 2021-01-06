Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey scored 17 points apiece and Tennessee hit eight free throws in the final minute as the No. 9 Volunteers pulled out a 79-74 Southeastern Conference victory over Arkansas on Wednesday night in Knoxville, Tennessee.
John Fulkerson scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and freshman Keon Johnson added 14 for the Vols.
Fulkerson scored seven of Tennessee’s first nine points of the second half. About four minutes into the final period the Vols had erased their seven-point halftime deficit and tied the game at 42.
Rather than try to shoot over Arkansas’ 7-foot-3 Conner Vanover, the Vols adjusted their strategy to go at him. Not only did Fulkerson come alive, but Vanover picked up three fouls in the first 10 minutes.
Jamie Notae had just five points in the first half, but finished with 19, including a four-point play that momentarily stole the moment from Tennessee midway through the second half.
Jalen Tate had 15 points, Vance Jackson scored 14.Vanover added 12.
With just over a minute to play, Tennessee led 69-61. However, a couple of quick baskets by Notae and a 3-pointer narrowed the gap.
LSU 94, Georgia 92 (OT): In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, freshman Cameron Thomas scored eight of his 26 points after regulation, Javonte Smart hit back-to-back 3-pointers to force overtime and LSU rallied to beat Georgia.
Thomas, who came in averaging 24.6 points (No. 5 nationally) this season, set career highs with 15 free throws on 16 attempts, including 5 of 6 in the final two minutes. Smart finished with 21 points and freshman Darius Days had 13 points and 11 rebounds — his second double-double in the last three games and his third this season for LSU (7-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference).
Thomas scored LSU’s first seven points in overtime to take the lead for good and Days hit a 3-pointer to make it 90-86 with 50 seconds to play. Justin Kier hit the last of his career-high six 3s for Georgia (7-2, 0-2) and after LSU’s Trendon Watford made 1 of 2 from the free-three line, Sahvir Wheeler’s layup pulled the Bulldogs to 93-92 with 15 seconds remaining. Thomas missed the first of two foul shots and Wheeler couldn’t convert a contested layup attempt in the closing seconds.
Kier, a 6-foot-5 graduate transfer from George Mason, finished with 25 points. Wheeler scored 21 and had nine assists. Sophomore Toumani Camara had 14 points and 10 rebounds — his fourth double-double in the last five games — while tying his career highs with four assists and three steals.
The Tigers, coming off an 83-79 loss at Florida last Saturday, trailed by 10 points midway through the second half and Wheeler hit a deep 3-pointer to give Georgia a six-point lead with 1:57 left. Smart answered with a 3 and then stole the ball from Tye Fagan. Trendon Watford drove to the left side of the lane and, as the defense collapsed around him, found Smart for a wide-open straight-away 3 to make it 80-all 47 seconds later.
The Bulldogs were called for 23 personal fouls — 17 after halftime — and were outscored 22-12 from the foul line.
Ole Miss 72, Auburn 61: In Oxford, Mississippi, Khadin Sy scored a season-high 13 points, Romello White and Luis Rodriguez each added 12 and Mississippi never trailed.
Sophomore guard Austin Crowley had eight points and set career highs with 10 rebounds and four steals. Devontae Shuler, who went into the game averaging a team-high 14.3 points, scored just seven but had a career-best 10 assists and two steals for Ole Miss (6-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference). The 6-foot-2 junior moved past Gerald Glass into fifth on the program’s all-time steals list with 160.
Auburn made seven of its first 11 field-goal attempts and Chris Moore made a layup to cap a 7-0 spurt that made it one-point game about 8 minutes into the game but the Tigers missed their next seven shots. Ole Miss used an 18-5 run — including two 3-pointers by Sy — to make it 35-21 with 5 minutes left in the first half and led by at least eight points the rest of the way.
Jaylin Williams hit six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, both career highs, for Auburn (6-5, 0-3). Jamal Johnson added 11 points.
The Tigers committed 16 turnovers and Ole Miss, which went forcing 19.3 turnovers per game (No. 12 nationally), tied its season high with 11 steals. The Rebels have forced at least 15 turnovers in every game this season.
Auburn, despite its hot start, shot just 36% (22 of 61) overall.
South Carolina 78, Texas A&M 54: In Columbia, South Carolina, AJ Lawson scored 19 of his career-high 30 points in the second half as South Carolina pulled away and beat Texas A&M in the Gamecocks’ conference opener.
South Carolina (3-2, 1-0) made 10 baskets from beyond the arc and shot 42% (29 of 69) overall.
Lawson was 10-of-22 shooting with three 3s. Jermaine Couisnard made a career-best five 3s and finished with 15 points and four assists. Wildens Leveque added 10 points.
Emanuel Miller scored 17 of his career-best 28 points in the first half for Texas A&M (6-3, 1-2). He is one of eight players in the SEC this season who has scored in double figures in every game they have played. Quenton Jackson added 13 points.
Jackson’s 3-pointer pulled the Aggies to 38-34 early in the second half. The Gamecocks answered with a 17-5 run and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Six players had at least five rebounds for South Carolina, which outrebounded the Aggies 45-31.
No. 10 Michigan 82, No. 16 Minnesota 57: Freshman Hunter Dickinson scored a season-high 28 points as No. 10 Michigan pulled away and beat No. 16 Minnesota 82-57 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten.
The Wolverines (10-0, 5-0 Big Ten) had a 19-point edge in the second half after leading by just six points after a sloppy first half.
Dickinson led the way before and after halftime, making 12 of 15 shots and grabbing eight rebounds.
The Golden Gophers (10-3, 3-3) made just 32% of their shots, and only Marcus Carr scored in double figures. Carr, though, was 5 of 16 from the field and was held to 14 points after entering the game averaging 22-plus points.
Isaiah Livers scored 14 points and Franz Wagner had 12 points for the Wolverines, who made 57% of their shots. Michigan finished with 13 turnovers after a flurry of giveaways in the first half allowed the Gophers to stay close for 20 minutes.
Dickinson made the first basket in both halves and many others in another impressive performance.
Louisville 73, No. 19 Virginia Tech 71: David Johnson scored 17 points, including a crucial free throw with five seconds left, and Louisville withstood a missed 3-pointer try at the buzzer, holding off No. 19 Virginia Tech 73-71 Wednesday night in a matchup of unbeaten Atlantic Coast Conference teams.
The Cardinals (8-1, 3-0) led 47-33 early in the second half before Tech closed within 72-71 on Keve Aluma’s two free throws with 6.6 seconds left. Johnson was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and missed the second of two free throws, giving the Hokies (8-2, 2—1) a final chance. But, Hunter Cattoor’s long 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired, allowing Louisville to escape with at least a share of first place.
Johnson made 5 of 10 shots from the field and 5 of 6 from the line. Carlik Jones scored 17 points and Jae’Lyn Withers finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Louisville, which won its fourth consecutive game overall and 17th in a row against the Hokies.
Jalen Cone made six 3-pointers on the way to 23 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 15 points for the Hokies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.
No. 11 Houston 70, Wichita State 63: Quentin Grimes scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as No. 11 Houston rallied for a 70-63 win over Wichita State on Wednesday night.
After shooting 1 of 6 from the field in the first half, Grimes was 5 of 11 in the second half, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also had nine rebounds.
Justin Gorham added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and DeJon Jarreau finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Houston (9-1, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Marcus Sasser scored 12 for the Cougars, who shot 38% overall, 46% in the second half.
Tyson Etienne had 25 points and eight rebounds, and Dexter Dennis scored 18 points for the Shockers (6-3, 2-1), whose five-game winning streak ended.
The Shockers shot 34%, including 8 of 26 on 3-pointers.
After the Shockers opened up a 35-25 lead on two free throws by Dennis with 18:44 remaining, Houston responded with a 16-0 run to take a six-point lead on two free throws by Grimes with 13 minutes left. Grimes had seven points during the surge.
The Shockers got as close as 48-44 on a 3-pointer by Dennis with 8:44 remaining, but the Cougars pulled away with a 12-2 run to open up a 14-point lead on consecutive 3-pointers by Grimes with 5:44 left.
Wichita State led 31-25 at the half behind eight points from Etienne.
No. 22 Virginia 70, Wake Forest 61: Quentin Grimes scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as No. 11 Houston rallied for a 70-63 win over Wichita State on Wednesday night.
After shooting 1 of 6 from the field in the first half, Grimes was 5 of 11 in the second half, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also had nine rebounds.
Justin Gorham added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and DeJon Jarreau finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Houston (9-1, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Marcus Sasser scored 12 for the Cougars, who shot 38% overall, 46% in the second half.
Tyson Etienne had 25 points and eight rebounds, and Dexter Dennis scored 18 points for the Shockers (6-3, 2-1), whose five-game winning streak ended.
The Shockers shot 34%, including 8 of 26 on 3-pointers.
After the Shockers opened up a 35-25 lead on two free throws by Dennis with 18:44 remaining, Houston responded with a 16-0 run to take a six-point lead on two free throws by Grimes with 13 minutes left. Grimes had seven points during the surge.
The Shockers got as close as 48-44 on a 3-pointer by Dennis with 8:44 remaining, but the Cougars pulled away with a 12-2 run to open up a 14-point lead on consecutive 3-pointers by Grimes with 5:44 left.
Wichita State led 31-25 at the half behind eight points from Etienne.
No. 21 Duke 83, Boston College 82: Wendell Moore Jr. scored a season-high 25 points to help No. 21 Duke hold off Boston College 83-82 on Wednesday night while Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski was sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.
The sophomore had been off to a rough start to the season but had a huge performance for the Blue Devils (4-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had to rally from 16 down before halftime in their first game in three weeks.
Moore’s night included a critical late basket, corralling an inbounds pass with 2 seconds on the shot clock and hitting an off-balance fadeaway over Jay Heath for an 80-77 lead with 43 seconds left.
Moore added a free throw with 9.9 seconds left to make it a two-possession game, which provided just enough cushion when CJ Felder hit a 3-pointer with 1 second left for the final margin.
Krzyzewski has said he and his wife are following quarantine protocols after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. Krzyzewski said both tested negative as recently as Monday.
That left associate head coach Jon Scheyer to lead the program Wednesday.
Felder finished with 24 points for the Eagles (2-8, 0-4), while Quinnipiac graduate transfer Rich Kelly had a season-high 16 points.
No. 2 Baylor 76, Oklahoma 61: MaCio Teague scored 17 points, Matthew Mayer had 16 and No. 2 Baylor improved to 10-0 for only the fifth time in team history. The Bears led throughout in a 76-61 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday night.
Teague had eight points with two 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game, helping push Baylor to an early 16-2 lead. Mayer had consecutive baskets 33 seconds apart to ignite a half-ending 14-2 run after the Sooners (6-3, 2-2 Big 12) had moved within five late in the first half.
The Bears’ season-opening, 10-game winning streak, all by at least 11 points, includes their first three Big 12 games. It is their third 10-0 start in 10 seasons (2011-12, 2016-17) after the previous two came in 1911-12 and 2000-01.
Baylor coach Scott Drew got his 372nd career victory, one more win than his father, former Valparaiso coach Homer Drew had in his 22 seasons as a head coach. Scott Drew has 352 wins in 18 seasons with the Bears, after 20 wins in one season at Valpo.
Austin Reaves had 19 points and Alondes Williams 11 for the Sooners, who played their third consecutive Top 25 opponent after beating then-No. 9 West Virginia 75-71 on Saturday. They next go to sixth-ranked Kansas.
Brady Mannex, in his 100th career start for Oklahoma, had all 10 of his points after halftime. He was 0-for-4 shooting in the first half when he took a hard fall.
Kur Kuath’s third basket in less than 2 1/2 minutes — two dunks and a tip-in — got Oklahoma within 28-23 with five minutes left in the first half. After Bears coach Drew called timeout, they finished the half with a 14-2 run when Mayer’s quick back-to-back baskets were followed by freshman LJ Cryer’s deep 3-pointer.
No. 7 Creighton 89, Seton Hall 53: Damien Jefferson scored 16 of his season-high 19 points in the first half and No. 7 Creighton got off to a fast start on its way to an 89-53 victory over Seton Hall on Wednesday night.
The Bluejays (9-2, 5-1 Big East) won their fifth straight game with their biggest conference win since beating St. John’s 100-59 in February 2016.
The loss ended a three-game win streak for Seton Hall (8-5, 5-2) and was coach Kevin Willard’s most lopsided defeat in his 11 seasons.
Denzel Mahoney had 14 points and Marcus Zegarowski added 11 for the Bluejays, who moved into second place in the Big East behind Villanova.
Sandro Mamukelashvili led the Pirates with 14 points and Jared Rhoden had 10.
Creighton came into the game having won its last three by a total of nine points. This one was never close.
The Bluejays made their first seven shots, with Zegarowski hitting two 3-pointers, and led 17-4 less than five minutes in.
Jefferson started 7 for 8 from the field, and his 3 gave Creighton its biggest lead of the first half, 32-19.
Back-to-back 3s by Mahoney and Zegarowski during a flurry to open the second half expanded the cushion. The bulge grew to 42 points in the last three minutes.
It was the second straight game Jefferson set a season high for points. He scored 18 on 9-for-13 shooting at Providence last Saturday.
Seton Hall was playing at CHI Health Center for the second time in a little more than a month. The Pirates lost 83-70 to Oregon on Dec. 4 in a game set up on short notice for reasons tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.{/div}{/div}