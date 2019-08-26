For being the No. 2-ranked team in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 poll, Columbia College has a lot of turnover with which to contend.
After reaching the NAIA National Championship game last year, narrowly losing a five-set thriller to American Midwest Conference foe Park University, the Cougars won’t be coached by the woman who led them there.
Longtime Columbia College head coach Melinda Wrye-Washington, a two-time national champion and winner of 719 games with the school, left her position in March. Columbia officials did not specify a reason for her departure, and Wrye-Washington now coaches at Eldon High School, her alma mater.
New head coach Allison Jones-Olson was hired to replace Wrye-Washington in May. Her career has included stints coaching at William Jewell College (2004-12) and Central Methodist University (2013-18). With CMU, she led the Eagles to a school single-season wins record (36) in 2016, followed by the program’s first-ever NAIA National Tournament appearance in 2018.
Jones-Olson said she took the job at Columbia College for a variety of reasons, including the quality of CC’s athletic programs and the school’s longtime national pedigree in the sport.
“Columbia College is a great campus, a great school (and) has a great tradition in volleyball,” Jones-Olson said. “(It’s) one of the best programs around. I’m excited for the new challenge. We’ve had some hurdles to get through, but (it’s) going good and the girls are just a good group of kids.”
Those “hurdles” include significant turnover on the roster from last year’s national runners-up squad. Six of the Cougars’ seven all-AMC selections from last season either ran out of eligibility or left the program, with senior Kiersten Anderson the lone exception.
She and sophomore Sidney Branson are the only returners. The team’s solitary senior, Anderson is also doubling with Branson as the team’s longest-serving players The Springfield, Ill. native has assumed the role of Columbia’s leader on the court.
“That’s one of my big goals, just to try to be there for everyone,” Anderson said. “Basically, everyone is new to Columbia volleyball, to Columbia College (and) to Columbia, Missouri. So I try to be that little tour guide throughout their life here and try to help them whenever they need help.”
Columbia College is still experimenting with strategies and lineups before Tuesday’s seasonopener at Westminster College in Fulton ; for example, Anderson played setter last Saturday in two scrimmages vs. Lindenwood (Mo.) and Northwest Missouri State in Columbia. She played outside hitter last season.
In addition, mMany of the Cougars’ junior college transfers are still awaiting NAIA approval to be cleared to play, with the likelihood of eligibility this season varying case-by-case.
But both Jones-Olson and Anderson have made it clear: there is a tradition of success in Columbia College volleyball, and with a conference that has three teams (Park, Columbia, Missouri Baptist) currently ranked in the top 5 nationally, the aim is to stay at the top.
“(It) definitely is (the goal),” Anderson said. “We’re going to take it one game at a time. But we’re going to look at each game like it is...and hopefully end up where we did last year, but with a win.”