Columbia College sold the impression that its annual volleyball match against local foe William Woods is a heated rivalry really well.
Thursday’s match was broadcasted on local television. Fans were seated on extended baseline bleachers sporting matching T-shirts for a “White Out Woods” promotion. Even a local food truck, courtesy of the athletic department, showed up pregame and gave fans free nachos.
Thursday night’s game had the “big game” feel to it, but really, Cougars vs. Owls has been a rivalry more based on the schools’ locations and less on competitive volleyball.
Entering Thursday, and since 1993, CC had been 35-1 against its Fulton-based neighbors. Make it 36-1 after Thursday.
In a 25-23, 28-26, 25-15 sweep that CC coach Allison Jones-Olson said “was harder than it looked like,” the Cougars notched their 34th-straight victory against the Owls and 11th-straight overall to improve to 16-2 on the season.
Late in both the first and second sets, William Woods was leading Columbia when scores reached into the 20s, but each time CC closed out the sets with emphasis and secured wins. The match’s final set was all Cougars as they raced out to a 10-3 lead and never looked back.
“We were just not all in sync to start with,” Jones-Olson said. “We had moments where we were pretty good and then other moments where we were a little undisciplined. We just kind of rallied around ourselves . . . when we came out pretty strong in the third, we kind of took the fight out of them then.”
Jones-Olson kept going back to the second set’s hectic finish as a big turning point in the momentum of the match. William Woods had been leading nearly the entire set, and were up 23-20 as it looked to even the match at one set each.
But Columbia rallied to tie the set at 24-24 and battled with the Owls for several points, eventually reaching another deadlock at 26-all. That was when CC outside hitter Adianez Rivera scored twice on two powerful kills — two of her game-high 13 — to take a 2-0 lead and close out William Woods for good.
A junior college transfer from Coffeyville Community College (Kan.), Rivera was only recently declared eligible by the NAIA clearinghouse, playing her first game on Sept. 17 vs. Lindenwood-Belleville. The Puerto Rico-born attacker has been a force on the front line ever since.
“She’s a big swing out there,” Jones-Olson said of Rivera. “She does a nice job of seeing the court and brings a lot of firepower. She puts another dimension to our offense.”
Freshman Ellie Rockers from Jefferson City has been implemented in the open libero spot left by Shelby Meyer, who tragically died from an off-campus fall on the morning of Sept. 21.
The Helias grad has a tall task in making up for defensive coverage lost with the passing of Meyer, who was the team’s leader in digs. Rockers had nine digs playing in CC’s back line, helped out by Rivera (nine digs) and senior outside hitter Kiersten Anderson (10) as well.
Having been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury that has temporarily left her unable to serve the ball, Rockers attained that stat line while being rotated out when it was her turn to serve. Considering all the circumstances that have gone into the former outside hitter’s position change, Jones-Olson thinks Rockers has handled the adjustment well.
“She’s working in really well,” Jones-Olson said. “She’s solid on the serve receive, so she’s doing a great job in taking over that role. Hopefully she’ll come around and maybe she can serve some, too.”
Columbia has a week-long break before returning to play against Freed-Hardeman Oct. 11 in Henderson, Tennessee.
Supervising editor is Rajdeep Barman.