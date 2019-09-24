Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.