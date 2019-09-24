For the first time since tragedy struck the program this past weekend, Columbia College volleyball returns to action Wednesday.
It will be CC's first game since the loss of Shelby Meyer. Meyer, 21, succumbed to her injuries Saturday morning in Columbia, after falling off a ladder while attempting to climb to the roof of an apartment building, according to a release from the Columbia Police Department.
Meyer was the Cougars' starting libero for all 14 of their games this season and led the team in digs. Her most productive game was against Indiana Wesleyan in the Hampton Inn Classic on Aug. 31, where she tallied 19 digs in a four-set loss.
The junior was in her first semester at CC, transferring in the offseason from Mineral Area Community College in Park Hills. Meyer had a career record of 65-7 in her two seasons with the Cardinals, taking two trips to the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship with a best finish of sixth place in 2017. For her efforts, she was named a honorable mention All-American in 2018.
The No. 12 Cougars face an American Midwest Conference foe, St. Louis College of Pharmacy at 7 p.m. at the Southwell Complex in CC. Columbia will be looking for their eighth-straight win and 13th overall while hoping to extend their unbeaten AMC record to 3-0.
It is currently unknown who the Cougars will start in Meyer's place at libero Wednesday. Members of the volleyball team, including players and head coach Allison Jones-Olson, have not commented to media about Saturday morning's incident or how they plan to memorialize Meyer.