FULTON — Columbia College volleyball looked like a team still getting used to each other in its win against Westminster College Tuesday night — because they are.
Only two players were on the floor both Tuesday and last season’s NAIA National Championship game; everyone else currently on the roster is either a junior college transfer or a freshman.
But if the Cougars can display the firepower they showed against Westminster consistently in the season’s first few weeks, they may be able to get through the growing pains stage unscathed.
NAIA’s No. 2-ranked team defeated its nearby NCAA Division III foes in straight sets (25-15, 25-16, 25-14) to start head coach Allison Jones-Olson’s career at CC off with a win.
It was a homecoming of sorts for Jones-Olson; she began her coaching career at Westminster, taking charge of the volleyball, softball and women’s basketball programs from 1992-96. Though she admitted it was “fun to come back,” getting a victory in her first game in charge at CC was her top priority.
“I thought we kind of started off a little slow, but then we kind of got better and better,” Jones-Olson said. “I was excited about (my first game)...(It was) fun to get the win here.”
Columbia didn’t exactly go flying out of the gates. The Cougars had a few misplays and miscommunications in the first few rallies of the match and took a little while to settle themselves.
But once CC figured itself out, Westminster didn’t stand much of a chance. Columbia went on a 20-10 run to close out the first set while leading wire-to-wire in the following two, using powerful hitting, accurate setting and organized defending to do the job.
“I think they just relaxed and started playing,” Jones-Olson said of the first set. “They just kind of let it all go and started relying on each other. It’s nice to see our setter be able to deliver the ball to (the hitters)...she works with them so well.”
That setter is freshman Luisa Ferreira, who got the starting nod in her first collegiate match and formed a formidable attack with fellow freshman Aaliyah Durant and NAIA All-American senior Kiersten Anderson.
Ferreira was poised on the court and said her nerves got better as the game went along. She admitted that the postgame interview was making her more nervous than the game itself.
“I like it; my teammates helped me to do my job,” Ferreira said. “The better they play, the easier it is for me to set. My first game, I had never played here, so I was very nervous. I feel very happy; we played very well.”
Anderson was unsurprisingly named team captain Tuesday as Columbia’s leading returner. She and sophomore returner Sidney Branson are the only current players to know what a full season of volleyball at CC is like.
The senior from Springfield, Illinois, had several emphatic kills and was a vocal source of encouragement on the court, proving herself to be a vital piece in whatever strategies CC implements moving forward.
“I feel like (Kiersten) and Sidney both have really stepped up and been leaders this year,” Jones-Olson said. “They’re doing a nice job. They complement each other pretty well right now for being returners and being that core that’s come back.”