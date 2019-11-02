John Klein has a pretty solid career resumé. But never has he had a season like this.
Throughout his 20-year career coaching Columbia College men's soccer, Klein has had nine conference championships, nine NAIA National Tournament appearances and 266 wins to his credit.
But a perfect regular season? Forget about it. Even the Cougars' NAIA National Tournament quarterfinal runs in 2015 and 2017 had regular-season blips en route to their final results.
Until now.
With a 2-1 win over Williams Baptist in their regular-season finale Saturday afternoon, the No. 2-ranked Cougars finished the 2019 regular season an unblemished 17-0 — the first loss or draw-free regular season in school history.
Goals three minutes apart from Aaron Noel (66th minute) and Lesia Thetsane (69th), each assisted by centerback Casey Bartlett-Scott, culminated one of Klein's finest campaigns at the helm of CC soccer.
An 87th minute goal from the Eagles' Matheus Bergami ended CC's 974-minute shutout streak spanning three months, but that didn't deteriorate the coaches' and players' moods postgame.
"It's such a tremendous accomplishment," Klein said. "Those guys were consistent the entire season and committed to keeping the ball out of the net. The late goal tonight was a disappointment, but we can't let that put a damper on what is such a tremendous achievement."
After a scoreless first half that Columbia controlled, both out-shooting and out-corner kicking Williams Baptist, Bartlett-Scott dribbled down the left sideline and delivered a pinpoint ball to Noel in the second half. The senior from Trinidad and Tobago latched onto the cross with the heel of his boot mid-air, coolly finishing past Eagles keeper Alejandro Perez to put CC ahead.
In a near-identical scenario for the second goal, Bartlett-Scott again delivered a cross from the left wing, this time to Thetsane, and the Lesotho national buried his shot home from short range to double the Cougars' lead.
It was excellent work from the wing by Bartlett-Scott, made even more impressive by the fact that he's not even a winger. He's a center back.
"You pick your moments to go up as a central defender," Bartlett-Scott said. "Last game (against Hannibal-LaGrange) when I got an assist, it gave me a lot more confidence. So I saw a lot of space in front of me on the left and took on the ball, and it paid off a couple of times."
Although Bartlett-Scott said that he's happy to contribute in attack, his first priority is to defend. So when CC conceded Saturday for the first time since Sept. 21, Bartlett-Scott said he and his team were "heartbroken."
"I hold my hand up on that one," Bartlett-Scott said of allowing the Eagles to score. "I made a mistake, and they countered on it. It put a bit of a damper on things, but to be honest, we've made history. We feel unstoppable at the moment. We've just got to keep our heads in training and take it to the next game."
Columbia, the No. 1 seed in next week's American Midwest Conference Tournament, will play No. 8-seeded William Woods at 2 p.m. Saturday at home in the quarterfinals.
CC women complete unbeaten conference run
While the men's team was rocketing up the national polls after winning every non-conference game, the women's squad sat at a meager 3-3.
Though the CC women were favored to win the American Midwest Conference in the preseason, to absolutely dominate it after a slow start is a testament to how well they've gelled as the season's gone along.
With a 9-0 demolition of Williams Baptist in its regular season finale Saturday, Columbia officially obtained its fifth AMC regular season title in school history.
A Lucy Kingsley hat trick was the highlight of the match as for the 11th time in 2019, Columbia defeated an opponent by four goals or more. With his team outscoring AMC foes 69-3 on the year, Klein asked for national pollsters to give his group some respect.
"These girls deserve to be a Top 25 team," Klein said, responding to the fact that the Cougars only received votes in last week's NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll. "But I'm proud of what they've done. We knew we were going to have to make a run through the conference to get our auto-bid (to the National Tournament). It was a clean run."
The Cougars pounced on the Eagles right from the start, scoring five goals in the game's first 20 minutes and quickly eliminating any threat from an outmatched Williams Baptist.
In a fitting performance with it being CC's senior day, Kingsley, a senior midfielder and Hickman alum who had just four goals entering Saturday, shot home her three goals in a 17-minute span.
"It was really special," Kingsley said. "I just wanted to go out there and try my best. Last regular season home game, so I just gave it my all and it turned out well."
No. 1-seeded Columbia will face crosstown rival and No. 8 seed Stephens College at 6 p.m. Friday at home in the AMC Tournament quarterfinal.