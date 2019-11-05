Tuesday’s volleyball match between No. 7 Columbia College and No. 5 Park (Missouri) had all the bells and whistles to go with it as fans filled the Southwell Complex.
A top-10 matchup. Conference championship implications. National title game rematch. Plenty of fans for both sides. And free nachos, courtesy of the CC athletic department.
So it was only fitting that the two American Midwest Conference adversaries played a match worthy of its high billing.
In an incredible match full of thrills, kills and spills, Park narrowly edged Columbia in a game that went the distance 26-24, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 16-14. And yes, that’s not a typo: CC was two sets down with its back against the wall and as little as two points away in the final set from completing a thrilling comeback.
A rematch of the 2018 NAIA National Championship game — which Park also won in five sets — was a long time coming. With the win, Park, expected to win its final two games against lesser foes, should win the American Midwest Conference outright this weekend.
Meanwhile for Columbia, a win in its regular season finale could have sent them into a three-way tie for first in the AMC with Park and Missouri Baptist. Now, any chance of regular season silverware is out of reach, and for coach Allison Jones-Olson and her squad that stings.
“Kind of a big disappointment ... just kind of ended up not winning it and then we knew we were out of contention for first,” Jones-Olson said. “But I thought we showed a lot of heart coming back in the last three (sets) and pushing it like we did.”
Each team’s outside hitting All-Americans — the Cougars’ Kiersten Anderson and the Pirates’ Nada Meawad — played matches that made it easy to see why they deserved such honors.
Anderson had a career-high 25 kills, but it was Meawad (15 kills), bordered by twin sister Noura Meawad (13 kills) and senior Maren Roper (16 kills) in attack that just narrowly had the better unit.
What the difference came down to, Anderson said, is that Park is just simply more experienced in games like Tuesday’s. She’s right: The Pirates had seven players on their roster that played in last year’s national title game. The Cougars had just two — her and Sidney Branson.
“Park held their composure and they showed their experience in games like that,” Anderson said. “I think that’s where we can grow from this game and move forward. We came together. There’s no arguing, we came together back from two sets down. The sets that we lost, it was just a couple plays here and there.”
Not only did the Cougars fight from a two-set deficit, but they nearly fought all the way back from a four-point deficit in the final set while facing match point.
Down 14-10, setter Luisa Ferreira didn’t break serve for four-straight points and brought Columbia back to 14-14. But Park broke serve next point, and won the match on a controversial attacking error call on Branson.
Reactions amongst CC about the call were mixed. Jones-Olson gave a reserved answer.
“Well, we’re all competitors. We want things to go our way and sometimes they do and sometimes they don’t,” Jones-Olson said about the call.
Meanwhile, Anderson expressed her frustrations not just on that specific call but on attacking errors called throughout the match.
“I think if you look at the net errors, this game is going to raise some eyebrows,” Anderson said. For context, Columbia had 30 attacking errors to Park’s 23. “Crowd was great today, and playing at home really helped us.”
It may not be the last time CC sees Park this season. The AMC Tournament field is still being finalized with games throughout the week and the Cougars are expected to earn the No. 3 seed.
Anderson knows this. So if CC has a second date with the Pirates, either in the conference or national tournament, she has just one message for them.
“Game on.”