All season, Columbia College men's soccer had a knack for being clutch with the game on the line.
Six times, in a school-record 23 win season for the No. 2-seed Cougars, they came back from the brink and claimed victory despite being down by a goal or more.
But even if a team has an affinity for the come-from-behind win, it's only a matter of time before it eventually can't gain back a lead. In Friday's NAIA National Tournament semifinal game, Columbia — finally — reached its comeback limit.
Unseeded Hastings (Neb.) continued its Cinderella run to the national championship game, sending Columbia home with a 2-1 upset win in Irvine, California, for CC's first and only loss of the season.
Dan Wheeler scored first for the Mustangs two minutes into the match, then Fernando Lisboa doubled Hastings's lead with a penalty kick in the 27th minute.
Columbia's super substitute Joe Spotanski continued his red-hot form from Wednesday's quarterfinal win over Oklahoma Wesleyan, curling a goal into the bottom right corner in the 44th minute to cut the deficit in half. But Columbia didn't utilize that spark of momentum in the second half, despite more time in Hastings's attacking half and several decent chances on net.
The Cougars had been able to come back from two goals down before. In a thrilling 3-2 win over Lyon in the American Midwest Conference tournament final on Nov. 15, CC was in an identical situation of being down by two goals early.
But the national semifinal was a new beast to tame. And try as they might, the Cougars, for the only time this year, didn't get it done.
Friday's result ends a historic year for Columbia men's soccer. The 23 total wins, 23-game winning streak and finish in the national semifinal are all school records.
The accolades don't end there. This season was also CC's best in terms of winning percentage (0.958) and most consecutive shutouts (nine). They also tied with the 1999 season for most shutouts (14).