After being swept by No. 2-ranked Missouri Baptist in St. Louis last week, Columbia College volleyball needed a jolt of momentum.
The loss was CC’s first in 18 games, and the No. 7 Cougars needed a dominant victory at home to rekindle their spirits. Crosstown rival Stephens College was the unfortunate squad that felt their wrath.
Columbia cruised to its 17th sweep of 2019 with a 25-14, 25-8, 25-10 drubbing of the Stars at the Southwell Complex in Columbia on Tuesday night. Not only was it CC’s 24th win overall, but also one of its most commanding.
With a total attacking percentage of .418, the Cougars had no issues executing what coach Allison Jones-Olson called “first-ball kills,” or winning a point by executing a successful kill the first time the ball was on their half.
Meanwhile, Stephens struggled mightily in trying to keep up, finishing the match with a negative hitting percentage. That meant that the Stars had a higher rate of hits out of bounds and into the net than successful attacks.
“We caught speed as we went on and we cut our errors down as we went through the match,” Jones-Olson said. “We played pretty well, got a lot of confidence and came back pretty strong (from last week’s loss).”
CC senior outside hitter Kiersten Anderson — who verbally committed to play beach volleyball in the spring for the University of Tampa over the weekend — notched a game-high with 10 kills. Tied with her was CC middle hitter Bailee Ulrey, a junior college transfer who Jones-Olson said played one of her best games of the year Tuesday.
“Tonight, I think she kind of shined,” Jones-Olson said of Ulrey. “We were able to dish the ball to her quite a bit and she did a really nice job. We were in a flow and that worked out well. We were trying to ... force the middle a little bit more tonight. She does well there.”
Columbia’s bread-and-butter attacking all year has been on the outsides, where Anderson, Sidney Branson and Adianez Rivera have especially been effective. Therefore, Ulrey doesn’t draw as much attention as she primarily works in the middle.But the junior from Asbury likes it that way. She’s just fine with teammates getting sets their way, but also OK with hitting when necessary.
“I don’t really think it’s a fit in thing, I just go out there and do my job,” Ulrey said. “If Kiersten’s on, I’m rooting for her. I’m like, ‘Kiersten, hit it harder!’ or ‘Sidney, hit it harder!’ And then when it’s my turn, they’re doing the same for me.”
Stephens coach Luana Fields has a bit of history herself with Columbia College: She was one of the best players in school history.
Fields, then known by her maiden name of Branco, was an All-American setter for the Cougars from 2005-08, finishing her collegiate career as the school’s all-time leader in blocks and sets played. She still has plenty of admiration for CC, saying that she considers the school “like home” while admitting that she goes to games as a fan when she can.
Coached collegiately by previous Cougars coach Melinda Wrye-Washington, Fields knew Jones-Olson from her time coaching former schools. Fields wished the first-year coach the best and said she’s confident Jones-Olson will keep CC a strong program.
“(Allison) has a different personality from Melinda ... but I think the program is always going to be successful,” Fields said. “They have a great support system for athletics. It’s always good to be back there; Columbia College is always going to have a special place in my heart.”