It was going to take a strong opponent and a great performance to end Columbia College volleyball’s 18-game winning streak.
In a top-10 tilt in St. Louis Thursday night, the Cougars met that stellar opponent.
No. 2-ranked Missouri Baptist defeated No. 7 Columbia 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 and gave CC its first loss since Sept. 6. It’s a defeat which also severely hampers the Cougars’ chances at a regular-season American Midwest Conference title.
Placed on top of the AMC standings before Thursday’s match, CC now sits in third place and must win its final four games — including a showdown against the current leaders, No. 5 Park (Mo.) — in order to secure a share of the conference crown.
Led by 6-foot-4 middle hitter Caterina Cigarini and her game-high 13 kills, the Spartans utilized their height advantage. With 40 team kills, eight blocks and a .289 hitting percentage to its credit, Missouri Baptist showed why it’s among the national leaders in several attacking statistics and have won 26 out of its last 27 games.
Columbia coach Allison Jones-Olson credited the skill of Missouri Baptist, but remarked that there were occasions that CC didn’t help itself. Having seven service errors, a number which she said was higher than usual, was one statistic she pointed to.
“We’ve had a good streak, but I don’t think that we played our best tonight,” Jones-Olson said. “They controlled the game ... and we kind of allowed that to happen. We’ve got to stay consistent throughout the whole game and eliminate our errors.”
Statistically, Columbia was playing right with Missouri Baptist. The Spartans were only marginally-leading in most major statistical categories such as kills, digs and blocks.
Senior Kiersten Anderson had 12 kills to lead CC, while setter Luisa Ferreira added another fine game to her excellent freshman season with 30 assists, playing nearly as effectively as Spartan setter Morgan Berry (32 assists).
But it was the X-factor that Missouri Baptist had — its length — that set it apart. The Spartans’ most effective attacking line of Cigarini, Isadora Stojovic, Giovanna Tapigliani and Marina Sanches had an average height of just over 6-3. That amount of lankiness led to lots of getting in the way of hits, quick kills and just overall being a bother for the Cougars.
For comparison, Columbia’s tallest players, Anderson and Erika Miller, are 6-0.
“It was a combination of both,” Jones-Olson said, referring to CC having to deal with Missouri Baptist’s height and with its own mistakes. “That’s the first time we’ve really seen such a big block in front of us. We kind of just let them take control and compounded it with error after error.”
In good news for the Cougars, this trip to St. Louis is the final regular-season game CC will have to play on the road this year. Each of the season’s final four games will be held in Columbia; all will be played at the Southwell Complex with the exception of the Lyon game on Nov. 1, which will be held at Stephens College to avoid a conflict with CC men’s basketball’s season-opener.
Columbia’s plays Stephens next at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.
