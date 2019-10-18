Columbia College may be riding a 16-game winning streak, but it's been awhile since a victory felt so good.
In a five-set thriller filled with suspense, skill and everything in between, the No. 9-ranked Cougars defeated No. 13 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) 17-25, 25-23, 28-26, 23-25, 15-5 in the second of two games Friday on the first day of play at the CC Fall Classic at the Southwell Complex.
With each team coming back from a set behind at different points in the match, the Cougars took a winner-take-all fifth set. Senior captain Kiersten Anderson never lost serve as CC won the match's final seven points, and Adianez Rivera had five kills in the fifth set alone.
Rivera's 26 kills and Luisa Ferreira's 65 assists were both CC season-highs, each being heavy features in an attacking clinic put on by both squads. In total, six players (three from each team) reached double-digit numbers in kills.
It was the first time that Columbia had gone the distance in a match since Sept. 28 vs. Campbellsville (Ky.). But Friday's win, in mixing the Cougars' season adversity combined with top-15 showdown allure, it meant that CC took this victory a bit more to heart.
"This win signifies the hurdles that we have jumped over," senior Kiersten Anderson said. "We've had so many ups and downs, this season especially. I think this win, it feels much better than I think other wins have."
Columbia hadn't played a team ranked in the NAIA Coaches' Top 25 since Sept. 6 vs. Grand View University — coincidentally, the last time CC lost a match. So it was perhaps the wake-up call CC needed when, for the first time in 17 sets, they dropped Set 1.
Coach Allison Jones-Olson acknowledged that playing an esteemed opponent after over a month of playing lesser foes was a well-needed test, and that her players aced the challenge.
"We worked hard, and that's what you want as a team," Jones-Olson said. "Sometimes, when you win in five (sets), that's more exciting than going out and winning in three. We quit just thinking the game and just started playing the game as a unit, that's what happened."
Lindsey Wilson brought attacking firepower to Boone County, especially through redshirt freshman middle hitter Kasia Niderla, currently the NAIA leader in hitting percentage. She finished with 20 kills, only behind Rivera in the top individual amount for the game.
But just as much as Lindsey Wilson and Columbia powerfully hit the ball back and forth, stellar defense hit right back. Each team finished with lower-than-average hitting percentages as rallies lasted longer and it took patience for hits to turn into kills.
"In game three, we won the match ... with a .051 (hitting percentage.) That usually doesn't happen," Jones-Olson said. "But (Lindsey Wilson) hit a .000. That's really hard for teams to come back and still stay aggressive in hitting, when teams are digging up the ball like that. For us to come through and come back and hit a .444 in the last game, that's a lot of mental toughness."
Jones-Olson said that she's not focusing on how high the win streak can and will get, rather paying attention to both Saturday's games in the Fall Classic vs. Kansas Wesleyan and William Woods.
"We're just trying to keep focused on the next match," Jones-Olson said. "One match at a time, one game at a time, one day at a time. Just keep working on that so that we can rolling."
Cougars sweep Wiley College
All sweeps aren't created equal, and in Columbia College's sweep over Wiley College (Texas) Friday afternoon, it was about as entertaining as a sweep as can be.
The No. 9-ranked Cougars came from behind, staved off late comeback attempts and everything in between en route to their 25-20, 25-23, 25-21 win over the Wildcats in the first match of the CC Fall Classic.
CC had to rally back from a deficit in each of the first two sets while holding off a late rally of its own in the third, remaining unbothered by an athletic Wildcats' side that had outside-focused hitting peppering the Cougars' defense.
"It was good for us because we haven't seen a team that hits like (Wiley) for a while," Jones-Olson said. "They were very aggressive on the block and hitting the ball. We needed that challenge and it kind of got us to get ready to play and get us moving our feet again."
Wiley — no slouch having won 10 out of 12 games entering Friday — rank within the top 20 nationally in hitting percentage and brought plenty of power to the table. Sophomore Khrystyna Frank was especially giving CC fits as she led the Wildcats with 11 kills.
But for all the attacking Wiley had, Columbia had more. Sidney Branson led the game with 15 kills, while Kiersten Anderson finished with 12.
"They had a lot of fight and they were really scrappy," Branson said. "Playing against some of those teams is very frustrating. I think that was a good game for us to work on what we've been working on in practice."