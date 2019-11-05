The bad taste in Columbia College women's basketball's mouth has been lingering for about eight months now.
The 2018-19 season had all the makings of a historic year. The Cougars had been ranked as high as No. 1 in the NAIA Coaches' Top 25, reached the 29-win mark for the fourth time in school history and earned a No. 1 seed in the NAIA National Tournament.
With three All-Americans (Jordan Alford, Raegan Wieser and Morgan Brandt) at its disposal and boasting the country's best 3-point percentage entering the tournament, things were looking gravy for CC. Until they weren't.
No. 8-seeded Clarke shocked the Cougars in the first round of the tournament, in which CC squandered a double-digit halftime lead en route to its early exit.
And with that, despite appearing in 15 national tournaments in 18 years of program history, Columbia's streak of never reaching past the second round of the tournament continued. Wieser knows this, and she's not happy about it.
"We've always had great regular seasons ... but we've always struggled once we got to the national tournament," Wieser said. "I don't want (my career) to end the way it has for the past few years. We have a chip on our shoulder, we have something that we want to prove."
But what No. 9-ranked Columbia and third-year coach Taylor Possail seem to have perfected is that unlike most programs who have incredible seasons, the Cougars don't rebuild. They reload.
With the exception of a year littered with forfeits in 2003-04, the Cougars have had less than 20 wins in a season just twice since starting the program for the 2001-02 campaign.
So, even with five seniors, including Brandt, gone, Possail isn't worried. And why should he be?
"I think that everyone expects that you lose some starters, so expectations change," Possail said. "The reality is we come into every season with high expectations. This is a tight-knit group. It's easy to come in and respect Jordan and Raegan for what they've accomplished, but it's another thing when Jordan and Raegan start to respect you. We're excited about the fact that they've meshed so quick."
Possail spoke highly of how he thought everyone on his squad, from returning role players to first-year contributors, had strong offseasons and are ready to jump into action. But regardless, Alford is going to be the woman team's center of attention, and for good reason.
The senior from Thayer is back at point guard as a reigning first-team All-American, one of only two returning players in the country named to last year's first team. Personal accolades aside, Alford is seeking to firmly establish her role as a leader in her final year, a role she thinks is key in leading CC to any sort of national silverware.
"People look up to us," Alford said. "Our job is to make sure we're getting out of them what's expected of them. I think not even as individuals, but Columbia as a whole, everybody wants to beat us. Everybody doesn't like us. We know that, so we have to go in expecting that (and) give it our all for 40 minutes."
For the first time since 2013-14, Columbia's season begins on the road as it will travel to Oskaloosa, Iowa, Wednesday night to take on No. 25 William Penn. The Statesmen are a team that Possail says his team will see "deep into March," a premise he said he found enticing when scheduling opponents in the offseason.
"It's an absolutely great opportunity for us to go on the road and play an opponent that is super talented and very well respected," Possail said. "I say all the time I got into this business to coach in top 25 games, and nothing like getting to start that on the road and in a place that frankly, the fans do a great job and they're super well-coached."
