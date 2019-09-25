A dark cloud has enveloped Columbia College this week.
Since the death of junior libero Shelby Meyer this past weekend — a defensive specialist that played in every set this year and led the team in digs — CC has been in somber spirits.
“Campus has been pretty subdued. It has been for about a week now,” Columbia College professor Robert Rowe said. “Usually in class, (students) are a little more outgoing and chipper ... (now they’re) not wanting to say too much. (A volleyball player) I’ve got in class even got up and left class yesterday.”
Faced with the pain and anguish associated with the loss of a teammate, the Cougars wouldn’t be blamed for having an off night and losing a game that under normal circumstances they likely would’ve won.
But on Wednesday night, four days after the junior’s tragic death, the Cougars dominated against St. Louis College of Pharmacy, winning in straight sets in a tribute to a fallen friend.
No. 12 Columbia swept the Eutectics 25-11, 25-10 and 25-15 in what was an emotional night at Southwell Complex where hugs were shared, tears flowed and praise was given to Meyer. The Cougars rarely looked in any sort of trouble during the match and rolled to their eighth straight win.
CC won with what’s been its bread and butter over the course of its 13-2 season: fast movements, quick reactions and an active attack. Hitters Kiersten Anderson and Adianez Rivera each tallied 14 kills, equal to what College of Pharmacy had for the entire match.
Rivera, who was recently ruled eligible by the NAIA clearinghouse and playing in just her third match of the year, brought athleticism and power not seen by the Columbia front line this year.
A junior from Puerto Rico, the 5-foot-9 outside hitter brings a loaded resume of awards to the Cougars, including back-to-back NJCAA Division II National Championships and the 2018 NJCAA DII National Player of the Year awardafter a decorated career at Coffeyville Community College (Kan.).
But with the loss of Meyer, the Cougars’ defensive game plan for the libero slot is currently unknown. Whereas in past games it was Meyer who would often easily lead the team in digs, CC had three players split for the lead in the category Wednesday: Rivera, Sidney Branson and Jacqueline Silva — all usually attackers — each finished with eight.
Columbia College did not make players or coaches available to speak to media prior to or after the game. CC director of athletics James Arnold briefly spoke with reporters before the match to address how the team is feeling, his memories of Meyer and the campus’ response to the deaths of Meyer and fellow student Nadria Wright, who died in an off-campus shooting Sept. 13.
“They’re holding up as well as could be expected,” Arnold said about the volleyball team. “There are some that are doing better than others right now ... some people, this will be an ongoing process as they grieve. We have some resilient, amazing young people. With the care and the resources they’ve seen ... I think they’re doing extremely well.”
Speaking on Meyer, Arnold remarked that even though her time at Columbia College was short, she “made a lasting impact already.” Meyer had transferred from Mineral Area Community College in the offseason.
“She was very popular across campus and was somebody that was seen with a smile always,” Arnold said. “She also made a tremendous impact on our volleyball program right away both as a leader and as someone that played significant minutes. (She was) a young lady that really gave it her all and did some great things.”
Columbia’s next two matches are both Saturday. against Campbellsville at 10 a.m. and Saint Xavier at 2 p.m. in the Olivet Nazarene University Classic in Bourbonnais, Illinois.