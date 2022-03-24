Northwest Missouri State will play for its third NCAA Division II men's championship in four seasons.
The Bearcats handled Black Hills State in a 70-57 semifinals victory in Evansville, Indiana.
Northwest Missouri State (33-5) had five players score in double figures. Luke Waters led the charge with 17 points on 7-for-16 shooting. Joel Scott led the Yellow Jackets (25-8) with 19.
The Bearcats play for the title at 2 p.m. Saturday. The program also claimed national championships in 2019 and 2021. There was no tournament held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.