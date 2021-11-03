Columbia College men’s basketball’s Kemryn Jenkins hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining in the first half to extend Columbia’s lead to nine points.
That pumped up the Cougars on their way to an inflated scoring performance.
Jenkins set the pace on offense in the first half as he hit 3 of 5 3-point attempts in the first 20 minutes, and the Cougars went on to defeat Westminster 92-82 on Wednesday in Columbia.
There was a back-and-forth start to both halves, but the Cougars pulled away in the final 10 minutes of each.
“You know, the other team were on a run for a second there,” Jenkins said. “I feel like that shot right there gave us a boost going into halftime, gave us something to build on.”
The Cougars’ Tony Burks made a block 1:37 into the second half that sent him flying into Columbia College’s student section. After a sluggish first minute and a half, Burks’ block gave Columbia the momentum to come out on top.
“We started playing harder,” Burks said. “I was trying to get my team — I was trying to talk to them. Let them know. ‘Let’s go, let’s go.’”
Carson Parker’s double-double — 18 points, 10 rebounds — set the tone at both ends for the Cougars.
“We played through (Parker) a lot,” Columbia coach Tomas Brock said. “Not only scoring the ball, but he passed it well.”
Brock felt the team did well passing and shooting, but thinks there is room for improvement on defense.
Though he lauded his team’s shooting and passing, Brock wanted more at the other end of the floor.
“We’ve got to get better (at) our transition defense,” he said. “A lot of that is talking to each other and (getting) matched up, getting the ball stopped.”
Despite 23 points from Jaxon Althaus, who led both teams in scoring, the Blue Jays lacked the offensive firepower to keep up with the Cougars, making 43.7% of their shots from the field.
Offensively, Columbia had a solid game making 33 of 67 field goals, 9 of 24 3-point attempts and 17 of 19 free throws.
The victory over the Blue Jays means Columbia is off to a .500 start through four games.
The Cougars play host to Iowa Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re still evolving as a group and figuring out what our identity is,” Brock said.