It took extra innings to end it, but Columbia College softball’s run of 30 straight wins is over.
Mount Mercy was the team to break the streak, beating the Cougars 4-1 in eight innings in the first game of the NAIA national tournament opening round Monday at Battle High School in Columbia.
And the Mustangs have Emily Oler to thank for the win.
Neither side had managed to earn much off the opposing pitcher in seven innings, but in the top of the eighth, Columbia’s Lexi Dickerson gave the Mustangs an opening, and they took advantage.
Morgan Braughton flew out in the first Mount Mercy at-bat of the eighth, and Dickerson struck out Payton Bruner swinging to put the Cougars one out away from coming up to bat with the score still tied. But Dickerson then walked Samantha Lee, and Jess Heick singled for what was just the Mustangs’ sixth hit of the contest.
Their seventh was the most devastating for Columbia.
Oler came up to the plate, and her subsequent hit to left field never looked to be going anywhere other than over the fence. It gave Mount Mercy the first runs of the game since the third inning and put the Cougars in a hole they wouldn’t climb out of.
Mackenzie Kasarda, who had driven home the Cougars’ only run of the game in the bottom of the third, stepped up first in the bottom of the seventh and looked for a moment to replicate Oler’s homer. But her long ball came up just shy of the fence and into the glove of the Mustangs’ center fielder.
Allison Keen, Columbia’s top hitter on the season with a .468 average, was next to the plate, but she struck out swinging, leaving the fate of the game in Avgustina Arbova’s hands. She kept herself in the game with a pair of fouls on a 2-2 count, and then held on a low pitch to run the count full. But she swung at the next one — a pop out to second base — and the contest was over.
It was the third time in the game that Mount Mercy starting pitcher Jayna Witzany pitched a 1-2-3 inning. She ended the contest with 10 strikeouts, giving up six hits and walking three batters in eight innings pitched.
The stellar pitching performance brought an end to CC’s winning streak — the longest in program history — and put the Cougars one loss away from the end of their season.
Columbia will need to go unbeaten for the remainder of the opening round of the tournament to advance to the NAIA Softball World Series beginning May 27 in Columbus, Georgia. The Cougars will play Marian in their second game of the tournament, scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Antimi Sports Complex in Columbia.