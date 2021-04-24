Columbia College lacrosse’s program is in its fourth season since its inception, and Saturday its first class completed an unbeaten conference season and clinched its first postseason title.
In the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title game, the third-ranked Cougars faced No. 5 St. Ambrose. They had breezed through their first 13 games and they would do it once more.
Columbia sealed the title in emphatic fashion in the top-five showdown against the Fighting Bees, as Trevor Doren netted six times in a 16-6 rout Saturday in Atchison, Kansas.
“Kind of indescribable,” Columbia coach Ian Wolfe said. “It’s a fourth-year program, coming out here and competing with another top-five team in the country, and to come out and win the way we did obviously feels great. It’s almost surreal, to an extent.”
The final, like many of the 14-0 Cougars’ games this season, was rarely in doubt.
In each of the first three periods, Columbia held St. Ambrose to a single score. The run gave them a six-goal lead heading into the final quarter — a not so unfamiliar position for a team that has rarely been made to sweat with 15 minutes remaining on the game clock this season.
“We came out defensively,” Wolfe said. “We shut down everything they wanted to do. They had the co-offensive player of the year, who had no goals today. We executed on that side of the field and then came out and we did exactly what we thought we were gonna do on the offensive side field: put the ball in the back of the net early and often.”
The Cougars’ scoring did start early. Tyler Parrott scored twice in the first six minutes to open the scoring. The goals did indeed come often, too: Columbia’s longest stretch without a goal was less than nine minutes.
Doren led the Cougars in scoring in the final, with four in the final four minutes. Parrott and Doren, both juniors, are part of a roster packed with upperclassmen that have defeated opposition by double digits eight times in 14 games.
“I especially asked a lot this year knowing that we had the capability and talent, obviously, to compete at the national level,” Wolfe said. “It sounds cheesy, but all the credit falls on them.
“I pushed them to the brink a lot of times, and they always bounced right back. That’s one of those things, that when you bring to a championship game like this shows, something happens, they’re able to rebound quickly, score another goal, get a ground ball, whatever it may have been.”
Columbia is now off to Savannah, Georgia, where it will begin its NAIA national championship campaign May 6.
“I think we have the ability to compete on the national stage really, really well,” Wolfe said. “This is obviously a very nice pit stop along the way to what we would consider to be the culmination of everything.
“I don’t see why we can’t go all the way.”