Columbia could soon be at the forefront of a growing women’s sport.
The {span}National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics{/span} announced Monday that in a partnership with the NFL and Reigning Champs Experiences, women’s flag football would be offered as a varsity sport with an opening season starting in the spring of 2021.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has given rise to problems that athletic departments in the NAIA didn’t anticipate. When the partnership between the NAIA, the NFL and RCX was finalized April 1, Columbia College’s campus was without students after spring seasons were canceled and on-campus classes ceased.
“There are so many other t’s that need crossed and i’s that need dotted that, many of us are really anxious and eager to get involved, but we have to tackle other things right away,” CC athletic director James Arnold said. “With so many unsure as to whether fall seasons will even occur, adding a new varsity sport isn’t the focus of many colleges.”
It doesn’t mean women’s flag football will never be available for future Cougars. Arnold left open the possibility that the sport could arrive at Columbia College, but after a new normal or return to normal is established. There are some questions that need answering, though. First, the Columbia College board has to approve the addition of varsity sports. Then, Arnold would take into consideration geography — there needs to be enough colleges for the Cougars to reasonably travel to and compete with.
“Part of it is learning what the expectation for the sport is going to be in the future,” he said. “So if the expectation is we’ll play a 12 game season, well, then of course you’d want easily six or seven schools within an easily driveable area to make that feasible.”
Currently, no American Midwest Conference school has announced its intention of fielding a women’s flag football team, but at least one school in the Midwest, Kansas Wesleyan, has chosen to participate. Stephens College could not be reached at the time of publication.
A number of colleges already announcing their intent to field teams are in Florida, Georgia and California. Florida has the largest participation in women’s high school flag football in the country with over 7,000 players, according to the National Federation of High School Sports and district championships being held by the Florida High School Athletic Association since the 2002-03 season. Nevada has the next highest number of participants with just under 2,000. Without any programs in Missouri high school’s, the closest state for CC to recruit from would beArkansas, where just under 500 high school players.
Local interest in the sport may be lacking, but the NAIA, as the first collegiate athletics association to introduce women’s flag football as a varsity sport, could spur on its growth. The NFL and RCX are helping to provide the first 15 schools to sign up a $15,000 stipend, with the goal of holding the first competitive season in 2021 and an emerging sport or invitational championship in 2022.
“Football is for everyone,” NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said in a release by the NAIA. “This groundbreaking and historic joint venture provides an opportunity for the values, fun and competitive environment of football to be enjoyed as a varsity sport by female student-athletes attending NAIA institutions across America.”
“The NAIA has always been cutting edge,” Arnold said. “If you look back at the NAIA national basketball championships and some of the things the NAIA has done, they’ve always been sort of a frontrunner and sort of tread their own path. I feel like this is just another example of that.”
And Columbia College hasn’t been afraid to be a part of those cutting edge moments. The school has seen success introducing new sports to its department, from being one of the first to introduce an eSports team in 2016 and building a reputation for its League of Legends play to earning a No. 5 national ranking in lacrosse in just the third full season. Arnold credits that to a thorough planning process that sets CC’s new programs up for success, and if that means the Cougars have to wait a little longer to introduce women’s flag football, they will.
“It’s definitely on our radar,” he said. “... I think it makes sense. It’s still early on and we’re still exploring it. What will be great in some ways is that our fellow schools we can sort of learn from them after a year or two if necessary.”
With no football program at CC and an openness to the newest emerging sport, women may just become the new stars of the gridiron in town.