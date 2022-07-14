Paddlers racing down the Missouri River take a break at Cooper's Landing

A trickle of paddlers pulled into Cooper’s Landing dock Wednesday morning for a quick stop about halfway to the finish line of this year’s Missouri River 340 race.
The 340-mile boat race on the Missouri River started Tuesday in Kansas City and ends Friday in St. Charles. It started with 650 registered paddlers in 485 boats who have up to 86 hours to finish the test of endurance.
One of the closest stops to Columbia is Cooper’s Landing, and the first boats showed up early Wednesday morning. The rest were expected to continue dropping by throughout the day, arriving in canoes, kayaks, rowboats, dragonboats and other watercraft.
A number of access points along the route give paddlers time to rest, eat and pick up supplies from ground support crews before heading back out on the river.
At Cooper’s Landing, racers were met by members of a safety team to help bring the boats ashore safely and get them back in the water.
Chase Wrisinger, a member of a tandem team from Lee’s Summit, was one of the paddlers making the stop at Cooper’s Landing on Wednesday morning.
“Day one is the most difficult,” he said. “It seems very overwhelming racing 340 miles when you start biting away at it. There’s just a lot to think about as you move forward, but as you start to progress through the race, I think it gets easier and more enjoyable.”
Nicole Forshee was waiting for her husband, Brendan Forshee — a solo paddler from Columbia — at Cooper’s Landing. The biggest issue for him, she said, has been lack of sleep.
“I think from here on, the hardest part is going to be that he hasn’t slept at all yet,” she said. “So he’s a little over halfway through the race with no sleep, and he’s mustering up that energy from deep down to push through to the finish line.”
She said he had to prepare himself mentally, as well as physically, to get ready for the race.
“I know for the last several months, he’s been meeting a group of men and women at different bodies of water around Columbia to practice,” Forshee said.
Racers must reach St. Charles by 9 p.m. Friday to be considered finishers. Last year, only two-thirds made it.