Paddlers racing down the Missouri River take a break at Cooper's Landing

A trickle of paddlers pulled into Cooper’s Landing dock Wednesday morning for a quick stop about halfway to the finish line of this year’s Missouri River 340 race.

The 340-mile boat race on the Missouri River started Tuesday in Kansas City and ends Friday in St. Charles. It started with 650 registered paddlers in 485 boats who have up to 86 hours to finish the test of endurance.

One of the closest stops to Columbia is Cooper’s Landing, and the first boats showed up early Wednesday morning. The rest were expected to continue dropping by throughout the day, arriving in canoes, kayaks, rowboats, dragonboats and other watercraft.

A number of access points along the route give paddlers time to rest, eat and pick up supplies from ground support crews before heading back out on the river.

At Cooper’s Landing, racers were met by members of a safety team to help bring the boats ashore safely and get them back in the water.

Chase Wrisinger, a member of a tandem team from Lee’s Summit, was one of the paddlers making the stop at Cooper’s Landing on Wednesday morning.

“Day one is the most difficult,” he said. “It seems very overwhelming racing 340 miles when you start biting away at it. There’s just a lot to think about as you move forward, but as you start to progress through the race, I think it gets easier and more enjoyable.”

Brendan Forshee, right, is helped back into the water by Martha Daniels

Brendan Forshee, left, is helped back into the water by Martha Daniels on Wednesday at Cooper's Landing in Boone County. Forshee was met at the ramp by his wife, Nicole Forshee.

Nicole Forshee was waiting for her husband, Brendan Forshee — a solo paddler from Columbia — at Cooper’s Landing. The biggest issue for him, she said, has been lack of sleep.

“I think from here on, the hardest part is going to be that he hasn’t slept at all yet,” she said. “So he’s a little over halfway through the race with no sleep, and he’s mustering up that energy from deep down to push through to the finish line.”

She said he had to prepare himself mentally, as well as physically, to get ready for the race.

“I know for the last several months, he’s been meeting a group of men and women at different bodies of water around Columbia to practice,” Forshee said.

Racers must reach St. Charles by 9 p.m. Friday to be considered finishers. Last year, only two-thirds made it.

Hudson Robinett squeezes water from a sponge

Hudson Robinett squeezes water from a sponge Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Boone County. During the stop, racers were given water, food, sports drinks, sunscreen, ice and other necessities by friends and family. Cooper’s Landing was one of many access points along the route where paddlers could rest, eat and pick up supplies.
Anita Robinett, left, applies sunscreen to her husband, Garon Robinett

Anita Robinett applies sunscreen to her husband, Garon Robinett, on Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Boone County. This is Robinett’s sixth year competing. He finished in 83 hours the first year and expects to finish this year’s race in about 40 hours.
From left, Carrie Steuber, Nicole Forshee, Amber Spriggs and Cathy Gunther cheer

From left, Carrie Steuber, Nicole Forshee, Amber Spriggs and Cathy Gunther cheer on racers Wednesday at Cooper’s Landing in Boone County. Forshee awaits her husband, who is racing as a solo paddler. Volunteers from Missouri River Relief staffed safety boats and checkpoints along the river.
Barry Brock paddles into the ramp

Barry Brock paddles into the ramp Wednesday, at Coopers Landing in Boone County. Brock was met with live music and a large crowd of campground patrons as he paddled in.
Colin Materer waves at his mother as she paddles in

Colin Materer waves at his mother as she paddles in Wednesday, at Coopers Landing in Boone County. Materer’s mother studies the Missouri River for her work which helped her with navigation, according to coworker Robb Jacobsen.
Competitors in the Missouri American Water 340 stop for resupplying

Competitors in the Missouri American Water 340 stop for resupplying Wednesday, at Coopers Landing in Boone County. Racers started in Kansas City on Tuesday and will finish in St. Charles.
