Sports play a huge role in the lives of many kids. Joining a team creates a sense of unity, builds tradition and helps young people learn to live with victory and defeat.
But for many families, they’re also prohibitively expensive. As youth sports have grown into an industry of their own, some parents get second jobs to pay costs that can easily hit thousands of dollars for travel, supplies and other requirements.
Others turn to community nonprofit organizations or leagues that can provide some relief.
For families of athletes like seventh-grader Bredun Bursey, the sacrifice and commitment are worth it. But for most the odds of a payoff, from college scholarships to a professional paycheck, are long.
Stories on Pages 1B, 4B & 5B.