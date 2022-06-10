If you strolled towards the pickleball courts at Albert-Oakland Park on an overcast morning Friday, you were greeted with a chorus of chatter, laughter, and the clink of plastic balls on paddles.
The scene resembled a high school tennis tournament. But instead of uniformed student-athletes, the pickleball courts were full of elderly players dressed in a variety of sportswear, from shirts with swordfish designs to matching custom t-shirts as the pickleball tournament at the Missouri State Senior Games got underway.
Pickleball has been offered at the games since 2008, with this season's tournament seeing over 300 players registered. Players of various levels vied for bronze, silver and gold across singles, doubles and mixed doubles matches.
“It’s a great tournament,” said Rich Geenen, who won gold in singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the 50-54-year-old age category. “For the local people, it's great partly because hometown you’re bringing people from the regional area and get some good matchups.”
Geenen said that the social element is not only a theme of the Senior Games tournament, but of the sport in general.
“You get these different groups,” Geenen said. “Some come out and play with their own players others come out and mix together but there's definitely a very positive social aspect to it.”
That social aspect was felt from the furthest court to the registration tent, where players would frequently come to chat with tournament commissioner Jim Berger, who is running the show for pickleball at the Senior Games for a second consecutive year.
“More than 95% of all pickleball is community and recreational and social,” Berger said. “It's one of the most important (factors), by far the biggest.”
During the events, Berger would call out matchups over a microphone in a booming voice, clearly learned from his background in radio, having been in and out of broadcasting since he was 17-years-old.
Trending toward a younger generation
Despite the 50+ age requirement for the senior games tournament; those participating expressed hopes that the love of the game will continue to trickle down to a younger demographic.
Columbia does have its own young pickleball product busting onto the scene. Dylan Frazier is a rising junior at Missouri and is currently ranked nationally in the sport.
Frazier played for Show-Me Pickleball Club on the same courts where the Senior Games are held. The club offers clinics for beginners and other opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the game.
“My dream for Columbia, Missouri is to have a totally dedicated pickleball facility where we have indoor-outdoor (courts), you know, the whole enchilada, because it's just a wonderful sport,” said Kay Barbee, who is a member of the Show-Me Pickleball Club and an ambassador for pickleball in Boone County and Columbia.
Barbee said funding is a barrier to achieving that dream, but says a dedicated pickleball facility would help bring in visitors from out of town who would spend money in other parts of Columbia in addition to playing pickleball.
While she hopes the sport can grow even more within the Columbia community, Barbee says the Senior Games represent not only an opportunity to showcase how much residents love the sport, but the tournament creates a positive atmosphere no matter what skill level you play.
“Once you come and watch and see all the camaraderie, all of the socialization, it is healthy,” Barbee said. “And I don't really think it takes a whole lot to get people interested other than getting them out.”
Pickleball will continue through the weekend with the start of the Show-Me State Games, where pickleball players of all ages will compete in singles doubles and mixed doubles tournaments based on skill level.