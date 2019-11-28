Former Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel, along with former Tiger player L’Damian Washington, will host the annual gift-giving One Step Forward event for the third straight year at 10 a.m. Monday at The Crossing Church. Pinkel and Washington, an ex-captain for the Tigers, will meet children from a mid-Missouri home for abused and neglected children.
"When you walk outside, you have a choice to make," said Washington about the program in a media release. "Take a step in a right direction or in a wrong direction. One Step Forward means you're moving forward in the right direction, in a positive manner."
This is the first year Pinkel will be leading the event with the GP M.A.D.E. Foundation, which Pinkel started in April. It aims to raise funds to support children and youth facing lymphoma and leukemia, physical challenges and economic and social challenges. M.A.D.E. stands for ‘Making A Difference Every-day.’