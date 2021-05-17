Despite Kenny Piper’s fifth-inning homer and 15 strikeouts from starting pitcher Chris Wall, Columbia College baseball was unable to overcome Indiana Wesleyan in its first game of the opening round of the NAIA national tournament.
The Cougars suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Wildcats on Monday in Marion, Indiana, meaning they will need to win all of their remaining games in the double-elimination tournament to keep their season alive.
Indiana Wesleyan — which is the host of the regional site — made it onto the scoreboard first. Columbia’s Wall walked three straight batters, and Cougar shortstop Brad Prebay missed a catch that let Tanner Killian open the scoring in the top of the second.
After Piper’s home run tied it, Tye Thixton put Indiana Wesleyan back into the lead in the bottom of the sixth, doubling to deep right to score Luke Roman from first.
The Cougars outhit the Wildcats 6-4 but were unable to turn those hits into runs. Columbia’s Kendrick Delima went 2 for 2 at the plate and was walked twice, but CC only made it past first base on one of his hits, when Riley Poulton came in to pinch-run before the inning ended with him on third.
Piper’s homer, his only hit in three at-bats, was one of just two times a Cougar made it past second base.
Columbia had two runners on base in the final half-inning, with Duffin Makings making it on a fielder’s choice and Kole Sicken singling to put the Cougars in scoring position. But in the next at-bat, with two outs already tallied, David Dell followed by grounding out to the infield to end the game.
The loss means Columbia has lost its buffer in the double-elimination tournament. It will return to the field in need of a win to keep its season going against Olivet Nazarene (Illinois) at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Marion, Indiana.