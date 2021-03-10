In Nashville, Tennessee, Scotty Pippen Jr. went 15 for 15 from the free-throw line and finished with 22 points, D.J. Harvey scored 17 and Vanderbilt beat Texas A&M 79-68 on Wednesday night for the Commodores first Southeastern Conference tournament win in four years.
No. 12 seed Vanderbilt (8-15) snapped a four-game skid against the Aggies although the teams didn’t play in the regular season after both scheduled matchups were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Second-year coach Jerry Stackhouse got his first conference tourney win and the Commordores’ first since beating Texas A&M 66-41 in 2017.
Pippen, a first-team all-SEC selection, shot just 3-of-17 from the field but tied his career high for free throws made and added six assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Emanuel Miller led No. 13 seed Texas A&M (8-10) with 22 points on 11-of-16 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. The rest of the Aggies combined to make 16 of 50 from the field.
Big Ten Conference Tournament (Indianapolis) first round
(13) Minnesota 51, (12) Northwestern 46: Tre Williams scored 14 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. 11 as Minnesota snapped a seven-game skid with a win over Northwestern.
The Golden Gophers advance to take on fifth-seeded and No. 9 ranked Ohio State on Thursday.
Minnesota pulled out the win despite shooting a paltry 37% (18 for 49) while making just 10 of 24 (42%) from the foul line. Down the stretch, however, the Wildcats didn’t help their cause when with a 46-39 lead with 4:20 to go they never scored again.
Big 12 Conference Tournament (Kansas City) first round
(9) Kansas State 71, (8) TCU 50: Nijel Pack hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Mike McGuirl added 17 and Kansas State used a pair of big runs to beat TCU.
Pack also had six rebounds and five assists in a dynamic showing by the freshman as the Wildcats (10-19) advanced to play second-ranked Baylor, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, in the quarterfinal round Thursday.
RJ Nembhard had 11 points and Mike Miles nine to lead the Horned Frogs (12-14), who lost four straight and seven of their last eight to give coach Jamie Dixon his first losing season in 18 years as a college head coach. That streak included a 62-54 home loss to Kansas State on Feb. 20.
Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament (Greensboro, North Carolina) second round
(13) Miami (Fla.) 67, (5) Clemson 64: Isaiah Wong scored 20 points for the second straight game and Miami became the first No. 13 seed to ever reach the quarterfinals in the ACC tournament, upsetting Clemson.
Miami (10-16) advances to play fourth-seeded Georgia Tech on Thursday. The Hurricanes lost the regular-season meeting 87-60 on Feb. 20 — but it comes with an asterisk as Wong sprained his ankle in the first half and didn’t play in the second.
The Hurricanes have earned consecutive victories in the ACC tournament for the first time since 2013, when they won the title. Their three-game winning streak overall is their longest since they were 3-0, before a wave of injuries began to take a toll.
Aamir Simms led Clemson (16-7) with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
(8) Clemson 89, (9) North Carolina State 68: Buddy Boeheim scored 27 points with a season-high six of Syracuse’s 14 3-pointers, and the Orange beat North Carolina State.
Syracuse (16-8) will face top seed and No. 16 Virginia on Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Cavaliers won the only regular-season meeting, hitting 14 3-pointers en route to a 81-58 victory on Jan. 25. Syracuse was 5 for 24 from 3-point territory.
Syracuse scored the first 10 points of the second half with 3-pointers by Quincy Guerrier, Alan Griffin and Joe Girard to build a 15-point lead. The Orange finished the half shooting 8 of 15 from distance.
DJ Funderburk scored 14 points for N.C. State (13-10).
(10) Duke 70, (7) Louisville 56: Freshman Mark Williams set season highs with 23 points and 19 rebounds for his second double-double, Matthew Hurt added 20 points and Duke eased by Louisville.
Williams is just the third Duke player over the last 25 seasons with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a conference tournament game, joining Marvin Bagley III and Shelden Williams, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Williams’ 19 rebounds were also the most by a freshman in ACC tournament history.
Duke opened the second half on its second sizable run of the game, scoring 17 of the first 22 points over a span of six minutes to extend its lead to 47-34. Jeremy Roach had two of the Blue Devils’ three 3-pointers during the stretch.
Duke (13-11) plays No. 15 Florida State, the second-seed, on Thursday in their first matchup of the season after the Jan. 2 game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Seminoles program.