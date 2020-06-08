“Play ball!”
Finally, those two magic words rang out across the ball fields at Antimi Sports Complex on Monday night, as a world that has been in chaos the last couple of months felt normal for just a little while.
Baseball and softball were back.
Those words were a long-time coming, but Diamond Council of Columbia softball finally got underway to the delight of players, parents and those within the organization.
For an hour or two, an excited energy was back at the ball field. Fans lined up for hot dogs, pretzels and drinks, parents shouted out words of encouragement to their kids and softballs flew across the diamond.
Even with everything feeling normal, there were signs of change in the dugouts. Hand sanitizer was noticeable, as well as other sanitation equipment.
For Diamond Council executive director Paul Blythe, the day started early. At 9:30 a.m., he came to the fields at the Antimi Sports Complex to make sure everything was set to go. The culmination of a manic two weeks of preparation came down to today.
Though there was one spot of trouble.
“I forgot the pretzels,” Blythe said with a laugh. “I had to run down to Sam’s and get some more, but even that was a little difficult.”
The pretzels were eventually retrieved and brought to the fields. Even without that little emergency, it was a rush to get things settled and organized for when play did resume.
After losing approximately 225 kids after a delay in the season due to the coronavirus, including one coach the weekend before the games, the league got a boost with an additional 30 to 40 athletes after leagues around the area were forced to cancel their seasons.
“Somebody from one of the leagues called me up and said ‘Paul, we just had to cancel our season. Think you can use a few more kids? Can they still sign up?’ and I just said ‘Yeah. Sure. They can still sign up,’” Blythe said.
Behind home plate, two umpires were officiating their first ever softball game. The crew comprised of mostly high school softball players in addition to some from the three colleges in Columbia.
“They come out and they do the best job they can to keep things going,” Ron McMillan, chief umpire for Diamond Council said. “We’re proud of this group of umpires that we have this season.”
Many of the umpires also pull double-duty with baseball, some more reluctantly than others. But McMillan chalked that up to simply being a little timid by it.
“It’s the same as softball just with a bigger diamond,” McMillan said. “Eventually, they come up to me and say that they like doing baseball and want to keep doing it.”
Tony Moorehead was finally able to watch his daughters, 10-year-old Ava and 7-year-old Braxton, play softball after being cooped up at home since March.
Moorehead had to split time between both the Black and Gold fields because he had one daughter playing on either one. When his daughter Ava made a sleek throw to first base from the pitcher’s mound, he whooped and hollered just like any proud parent watching their kid make a good play.
During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, he still went off to work while his wife had to work from home and also take care of their daughters.
“It was a tough transition at first as it became one month, then two months,” Moorehead said. “After a while, we found a happy medium and we were able to make it work. My wife was able to keep them on top of schoolwork and also keeping them entertained while at home as we waited for everything to slowly get back.”
As the weather turned nice, the girls got right back out and started practicing softball for the upcoming season. Even while the season was delayed for two months, they continued practicing.
The first day teams were allowed to practice was an exciting moment for Moorehead.
“Getting everyone together and the girls’ eyes lighting up, seeing the smiles on their faces; it was priceless. They greeted each other like they hadn’t seen each other for years,” Moorehead said.
This would be Ava’s third year in softball and Braxton’s first.
Another first-timer in softball was Emma Gilpin. Her father Jared said that she cried when he and his wife Tiffany told her that they had signed her up for softball.
“She did not want to do it,” Gilpin said.
Even with Emma’s initial reluctance, everything changed when she first set foot on the field and started practicing.
“Soon, all she wanted to do was practice,” Gilpin said.
In a world that is still going through tumultuous times, coming out to the ballpark was a chance to escape from all that for an hour or two. During that time, it felt just like any other summer evening for all these athletes, their coaches, and their parents.
They all fell under the spell of balls and strikes being called, the clink of metal bats against bright yellow softballs and the cheering of the crowd.
For a short time, everything was as it should be.