The ability to bounce back is a remarkable trait to have, and Columbia College women's basketball has shown that ability in two straight games.
Down at the half — and by as much as 12 points in the third quarter — the Cougars relied on their deep roster Saturday to avoid defeat against Harris-Stowe, a team it had beaten in eight straight contests.
For the second consecutive game, Columbia (11-4, 9-2 American Midwest Conference) mounted a second-half comeback, defeating the Hornets 67-54 in St. Louis.
Neither sophomore Sofia Popp nor junior Bria Jones started the game for Columbia, but both were difference-makers in the Cougars' turnaround. They put up 17 points each in what coach Taylor Possail called "two big-time performances."
"It really was a full team effort, but when your back is against the wall, you look for a couple veterans to step up," Possail said. "Those two rose to the challenge today."
Columbia's starters were struggling to find space inside the 3-point arc as the Harris-Stowe defense pressed relentlessly. Midway through the third quarter, Columbia's top-scorer for the season, Mallory Shetley, had only managed four shots from the field and four points .
Double-teaming Shetley often took her out of the game, and the Cougars had to call on their deep roster to put points on the board.
The bench answered the call, as 43 of Columbia's 67 points came from non-starters.
Initially, things looked bleak for the Cougars on the other end of the floor, too. Normally a powerhouse on defense, they were being out-rebounded and had no answer to the hot shooting of Harris-Stowe's Surina Finnie, who made three 3s on the way to 13 first-half points.
Columbia found another gear in the second half, and eventually its patience was rewarded.
"Things weren't going our way for a long time," Possail said. "We found ourselves down 10 halfway through the third quarter and Harris still had all the momentum. I give our girls a lot of credit. They bounced back, they found a way. The last 12, 13 minutes of the game was a super gutsy performance."
By the end of the game, Columbia led Harris-Stowe in nearly every major statistical category it had been trailing in at the half. Columbia ended up shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc, where it had been 27.3% earlier. It picked up 23 second-half rebounds to Harris-Stowe's 18, and 12 points off of turnovers to the Hornets' three.
"We just kept telling them — empty the gas tank, empty the gas tank," Possail said. "Anything you have, give us and momentum will change."
As the Harris-Stowe offense went cold and its defense tired, Columbia capitalized.
Popp drove to the paint, drew fouls and most importantly gave Columbia an avenue back into the game after struggling Thursday against Hannibal-LaGrange.
"(Popp had) a great bounce-back game," Possail said. "She could have hung her head (but) comes back, finds a way and then leads us with 17 tonight.
"This is a young player still — just a sophomore — going out and making plays when we needed someone to make plays."
Jones gave the Cougars another option from the 3-point line and added some much-needed leadership to their defense. She shot 3 of 5 from deep on the way to her career-high in scoring, and also grabbed five rebounds.
"(Jones) sparked the team off the bench today," Possail said. "Her defense got Harris-Stowe fed up and the team rallied around her.
"We told her we want her to anchor the second lineup, and she's really bought in. Her anchoring that group has been the difference both games."
While the first half was uninspired and slow, the second half was fresh and varied. Columbia's ability to rotate its five on the court exceeds that of most — if not all — of the other programs in the AMC.
Harris-Stowe is not the first program to have no answer to the quality that emerged from the Cougars' bench, nor will it be the last.
Columbia will now look toward its Tuesday contest with AMC-leading No. 18 Lyon College, a matchup that may decide the AMC regular season championship.
The Cougars are 9-2 in conference play, and a win Tuesday would move them ahead of 9-1 Lyon. They will play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Batesville, Arkansas.