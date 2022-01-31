Columbia College women’s basketball coach Taylor Possail announced Monday that this will be his final season in charge of the Cougars program.
Possail decided to leave at the conclusion of this season in order to focus on his family.
“Eight years ago, Columbia College opened its arms to a young coach looking for an opportunity,” Possail said in a news release. “When I moved here and accepted a position at Columbia College, I knew only a couple of people, but immediately I felt at home because of the commitment and competitiveness of this great institution. It was motivating and drove me to be the best possible coach, to give our fans an exciting experience at Cougar women’s basketball games, and to run a program that made everyone proud to be a Cougar!”
Before becoming the Cougars head coach, Possail started as a graduate assistant for Columbia in 2014-15 under Jessica Keller.
He then moved onto the assistant coach position in 2016-17. In those three seasons, the Cougars went 75-24 and made the NAIA National Tournament twice. In 2017, his final as an assistant, Possail was named WBCA NAIA Assistant Coach of the Year.
Possail became the third head coach in Columbia women’s basketball history May 4, 2017.
To date, Possail has guided the Cougars to an overall record of 114-29 and became the fastest coach in Columbia women’s basketball history to reach 100 wins, doing so in 126 games.
During his time as Cougars head coach, Possail has coached eight NAIA All-Americans, 21 All-conference players, 46 American Midwest Conference Academic All-Conference players, 11 NAIA Scholar-Athletes and nine members of the player 100-win club.
“I am excited and nervous for the next step of my life but I am ready to attack it the same way we attacked every day at Columbia College,” Possail said in a news release. “The program is in a wonderful place, and I am proud of what we have accomplished. The future of CC women’s basketball is bright, and I am already looking forward to watching them next season.”
Arnold to become next head coach
Columbia College will appoint AD James Arnold as the fourth head women’s basketball coach in program history, the school announced in a news release.
Arnold spent four years as had women’s basketball coach at Central Methodist University and two years as head coach at Westminster College.
As the Eagles coach, he had a 79-45 record, and he was 34-19 while in charge of the Griffins.
The incoming Cougars coach also spent one season as an assistant coach at Southeast Missouri, and nine seasons as head coach between Highland Community College and North Central Missouri College.
Arnold will remain CC’s AD, according to the release, and will take over the women’s basketball program April 1. He has served as Columbia’s AD since May 2019.