Columbia College athletic director James Arnold considers himself a goal-oriented individual.
One look at his track record in education proves that. He’s climbed the ladder to his current position rung-by-rung from playing basketball for Glenville State (West Virginia) to coaching the sport at five different universities, to being everything from a director of residential life to a sports information coordinator, all the way to his current role in mid-Missouri. Arnold, in the truest sense of the phrase, has done it all.
Hired in May, this is Arnold’s first time working as a director of athletics, and he’s doing it now at a school he’s routinely called “the crown jewel of NAIA.” But his appointment came with big shoes to fill. Bob Burchard, who retired from the role last year after 31 years in charge, is a legendary figure in Cougars athletics.
Arnold, originally from Paw Paw, West Virginia (population 490), spoke to the Missourian about his first few months in the role as well as several personal stories and takes on collegiate athletics.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How have your first months in the job been?“Really, really good. I knew this was such a great job (and) a great opportunity, and when I applied for it, it was a no-brainer. It’s been everything that I anticipated and probably even better. I’ve had no regrets ... and I’m working with some fantastic people and with an institution that has been extremely successful for a long time. So finding a way I can come in and figure out how I can help that and not hurt that is really important to me.”
What are some of the challenges you’ve faced over the past few months?“I use that term (challenges) loosely. I am coming from the outside and finding ways to support an already strong, competent, high-quality staff. Sometimes, not doing something is doing something. How I can add to that without getting in the way and also sort of disrupting anything that’s working really well ... that is sort of the biggest challenge, is finding out where I fit and sort of how I can lead but also not disrupt.”
That coaching element from your time as a coach, being there for the student-athlete, do you think that’s still there?“Yeah, it is. I talked to some people before I started the job officially. They had given me some words of advice, and one of the things they encouraged me to do is to try and find ways to go on the road and be a part of every program. I’m going to try and embed myself as much as possible with practices and stuff, in no way to watch what’s going on, but really just to experience what our students are experiencing and our coaches (are) experiencing so that I can be better-equipped to help them.”
Knowing that Burchard is such a legendary figure in the school’s history, does it feel like that’s a high rung to reach?“Without a doubt. (Burchard) was the heart and soul of Cougar athletics. To replace Bob is a great honor ... and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. To be handed the keys to that is intimidating, but also very exciting. There’s been a lot of occasions I’ve said to (my staff) ‘What would Bob think about this?’ I am at an age now where I’m not above any sort of advice or opportunities to learn from others.”
What are your thoughts on recent developments in the push for NCAA athletes to reserve their image rights and be compensated for their likeness?“I think we’re getting to a point now where everybody feels like if a student-athlete is ... being used to make millions of dollars, that the student ought to potentially receive more than they do than just scholarship and the cost of attendance. I think there’s plenty of money to go around ... and how they determine it and how they decide it. (But) I get really leery when you start looking at somebody doing a car commercial or a coffee house commercial and just receiving a check. Somebody much smarter than me will have to figure out the logistics of it.”