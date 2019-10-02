The Tenth Annual Race to the Dome on the Missouri River has been rescheduled for Nov. 2.
The canoeing and kayaking event had been scheduled for Saturday, but high water on the Big Muddy has forced the postponement, Steve Schnarr of Missouri River Relief said in a news release. The race is a fundraiser for the group.
The Race the Dome, so named because it ends near the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, features two options. Participants can paddle 15.8 miles from Hartsburg to the Wilson Serenity Point at Carl R. Noren Access on the north side of the river at Jefferson City. Or they can begin the race at the Providence access on Perche Creek, which leads to the Missouri River, then continue on to Jefferson City. That course is 27.6 miles long.
Those interested in racing can register through midnight Oct. 31 at the race website. The cost per paddler is $55.