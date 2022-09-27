Erik Rajoy scored a goal in the 88th minute to seal a 2-1 winfor Columbia College men’s soccer against Grand View on Tuesday.
Erik Rajoy scored a goal in the 88th minute to seal a 2-1 winfor Columbia College men’s soccer against Grand View on Tuesday.
The Cougars have now won their last three meetings against Grand View.
The scoring didn’t start untilthe second half after a defensive battle in the first half. Diego Navia scored the first goal in the 47th minute for the Cougars. Rajoy picked up the assist.
Grand View didn’t let the momentum swing in favor of the Cougars. It found a way to respond with a crowd- silencing goal by Rune Petersen in the 67th minute to make it 1-1before Rajoy’s winner.
Columbia (4-2-3) will look to extend its two-game winning streak Saturday in a road game against Williams Baptist.
Missouri men’s golf finished play at the 2022 SEC Match Play Championships with a 3-2 loss to LSU.
MU finished 13th after stroke play, while LSU came in ninth.
MU’s Charlie Crockett and Jack Lundin won their individual matchups in the match. Crockett defeated Nicholas Arcement 3 and 2, while Lundin defeated Garrett Barber 3 and 1.
Tommy Boone fell 7 and 6 to Cohen Trolio, Antonio Safa lost 6 and 4 to Luke Haskew and Alfons Bondesson fell to Drew Doyle in a 1 up-loss to seal a narrow loss.
Missouri will next compete at the three-day Bank of Tennessee Invitational starting Oct. 9 in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Missouri women’s golf dropped to second place at the Johnie Imes Invitational at The Club at Old Hawthorne after leading through Round 1.
Jade Zamora shot the best score of the round for the Tigers. After a slow start in Round 1, she shot 1-under 71 and sits in a tie for 22nd.
Emily Staples shot 3-over 75 and is tied for eighth place with Sophia Yoemans and Melanie Walker, who both shot 1-over 73.
Ali Dobson also shot 73; she sits in a tie for 17th along with Sky Sload, who shot 75.
The final round starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
A total of 48 kills and 197 attacks in the match could not give Stephens volleyball a road victory over College of the Ozarks.
The Stars dropped their second straight match in four sets.
The third set of the match was particularly close. Both teams traded leads and the gap never widened.
Stephens (8-8) ultimately won the third set 27-25 to prolong the match after losing the first two sets.
College of the Ozarks took the first two sets 26-24and 25-15. The Eagles took the fourth set25-17 to secure the victory.
The Stars next host Iowa Wesleyan at 6 p.m. Thursday at Silverthorne Arena.
