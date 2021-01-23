A 58-48 win over Stephens College on Saturday was the 28th straight in the series for Columbia College women’s basketball.
The Cougars still haven’t lost a game to their city rival.
Despite its historical dominance in the series, though, the win was anything but comfortable for Columbia (8-4, 6-2 American Midwest Conference). It was the closest game ever between the Cougars and Stars, who had lost each of the previous 27 meetings by at least 19 points. It was the lowest-scoring game of the series for Columbia, which entered the game averaging 90.2 points in games against Stephens.
Though Columbia maintained a healthy lead for the majority of the second half – the resolute Stars cut the deficit to eight points on multiple occasions but never made a run to threaten the outcome – the two teams each scored 28 points after halftime. That’s significant for Stephens (1-6, 1-6), which had lost the past six games in the series by a combined 325 points.
Stephens coach Joshua Steffen was encouraged by his team’s performance, but said his focus was only on the next game.
“If we come back next week and don’t play well, don’t compete the way we did, a close loss like this doesn’t really matter too much,” Steffen said. “But if you use it correctly, it’s proof that if you play the right way, play really hard, play really smart, then it can certainly be a springboard.”
Columbia extended its winning streak in the series thanks to its offensive rebounding. The Cougars picked up 14 offensive rebounds to the Stars’ seven and outscored their opponent 14-2 in second-chance points.
“We knew we had an advantage there,” Columbia coach Taylor Possail said. “We were really fortunate that it was, because we were having a tough time getting initial looks so those extra rebounds were the difference.”
Junior Clare Shetley, who leads Columbia at 6.5 rebounds per game, had 11 against Stephens, which Possail said the Cougars relied upon coming off a two-game losing streak that saw them drop games Tuesday and Thursday to Lyon College and Williams Baptist College, respectively.
“(Rebounding) has been a really big focal point for us,” Possail said. “We really struggled on the boards in our last outing, so the last couple days that was a big focus for Clare and the rest of the starters.”
In the first quarter, the Cougars picked up 10 rebounds and nine second-chance-points as they surged to a 19-11 lead, but as the rebound total dwindled, as did Columbia’s lead.
Stephens defense was resolute for much of the second quarter and they went on a 9-3 run that cut Columbia’s lead to two points.
The reintroduction of Shetley in the middle of the second quarter quelled the Stephens momentum. Shetley picked up three rebounds and a 3-pointer in quick succession. By the end of the quarter, the Cougars regained and expanded upon their first quarter lead, going into the half leading 30-20.
The game became a more closely fought affair in the second half, but 3-point shooting hurt the Stars in their comeback attempt. Stephens made 4-of-19 3-pointers compared to the Cougars’ 7-of-20.
Despite Stephens’ encouraging defensive showing, it was the Cougars’ prowess in offensive rebounding that proved to be the difference.
“They had 14 offensive rebounds, which put us on our heels,” Steffen said. “I thought we defended them for the most part, but offensive rebounding just made the slight difference, as did their 3-point shooting.”
Freshman Mallory Shetley led Columbia in scoring with 14 points, despite missing part of the game with an ankle injury. Columbia’s leading scorer this season was assisted off the court early in the third quarter. Although she returned late in the fourth, coach Possail said she will be reassessed ahead of Columbia’s next game.
“We’ll re-evaluate her over the next couple of days. She’s a very important piece to our puzzle, so when she went down obviously there was a gasp,” Possail said. “For her to come back and play the last minutes the way she did was a huge boost to us.”
It was an encouraging day for Stephens women’s basketball, but it was ultimately Columbia’s rebounding prowess that decided the game.
Stephens will next play University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis 5:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Louis.
Fresh off its victory, Columbia will travel to play William Woods University 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Fulton.