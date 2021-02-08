Columbia College women’s basketball’s road game Monday at William Woods was a potentially slippery spot on its schedule, after a five-game postponement forced the program off the court since Jan. 23.
But the result was clear early. No slip was forthcoming from the Cougars.
Aided by a season-best and game-leading 13 points from junior Bria Jones, resolute defending and successful utilization of a deep roster, the Cougars cruised to a 64-50 wire-to-wire win at Anderson Arena in Fulton.
“I thought the girls had fantastic energy tonight,” Columbia coach Taylor Possail said. “It wasn’t going to be an individual thing tonight. Everyone that stepped onto the floor was going to have to give it their all.”
The Cougars (9-4, 7-2 American Midwest Conference) started strong, shutting out the Owls in the first four minutes to go on a 10-0 game-opening run, shooting 100% from the field to get there.
As the shooting slowed, Columbia’s defense stepped up. William Woods found little opportunity on offense. The visitors’ high-pressure defense controlled the court, hounding the William Woods offense and frequently forcing it into costly mistakes.
“We hang our hat on the defensive end. That’s our calling card, that’s what makes Columbia College women’s basketball really good,” Possail said. “We know what we can do on that end, even after missing two weeks and missing key defensive reps, holding a team like William Woods to 50 points was really critical.”
The Owls limped to the final buzzer shooting 19 of 50 from the field, with just six points on second-chance attempts as Columbia picked up 25 defensive rebounds.
“The rebounding for me, I was very excited about,” Possail said. “Rebounding is hustle, rebounding is energy, rebounding is desire and without reps, it can sometimes have fallen by the wayside, but I thought the girls completely bought into the boards tonight.”
Columbia relied heavily on constant rotation after over two weeks of inaction. Nine different players put up points for the Cougars — five of them scored eight or more — as they outscored the Owls 26-10 off the bench.
“We had gone into this game knowing the intention was to (sub) frequently and we were going to put the ball in different hands and ask people to make different plays than normal,” Possail said.
The tone of the game stayed consistent throughout. Columbia grabbed 18 defensive rebounds in the first half, often after its defense forced William Woods into difficult shots.
The Cougars carried a 29-19 lead into the half.
Mistakes continued to plague William Woods as the Columbia defense held strong. The Cougars went 4½ minutes without scoring in the third quarter, but the Owls failed to capitalize, twice passing the ball out of bounds on fast-break opportunities.
Jones and Clare Shetley both made crucial 3s to extend Columbia’s lead to 14 late in the third quarter.
Columbia made 34.6% of its 3-point attempts, nearly eight full percentage points above its season average of 24.7%.
“We had to adapt with everything that’s going on,” Possail said. That includes playing style, that includes who plays and who doesn’t play. We’ve got to continue to adapt and adjust.”
Columbia quickly extended its lead to 20 early in the fourth quarter and held on for a comfortable win on the road.
Next up for Columbia is its first home game since Jan. 19, against Hannibal-LaGrange 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Southwell Complex.