Recreational sports are coming back, but with a few conditions, according to the City of Columbia’s newly released guidelines for reopening.
The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will allow individual sports such as tennis and pickleball to start right away, because those sports generally don't involve large groups.
Baseball, adult softball, adult kickball and soccer, however, will not be allowed to start until May 25 as the department works out a set of safety guidelines to handle bigger gatherings.
“It’s not going to be a typical summer,” said Joey Wilmes, sports supervisor for the department. “Right now, we are hoping to resume full operations and get back as soon as we can.”
Wimes said that the department will consult with the national governing bodies for tennis and softball on how to implement proper safety for events once they do start.
“We are ready to go, but we are also doing what we can to keep things safe for people,” he said.
Parks, gyms and pools will be allowed to reopen when the county and statewide stay-at-home order expires on Monday.
Attendants at pools will be expected to monitor and enforce social distancing. Pools without attendants are not allowed to have more than 10 people in the pool area. Managers are also expected to have a plan in place for disinfecting and monitoring their facilities.
Contact sports will be prohibited during the first wave of openings, which puts summer workouts for high school football and recreational basketball in a precarious position. It is not known at this time when they will be allowed to begin.
The Diamond Council baseball league has been hard at work making sure it is ready to start play once May 25 arrives, according to league president Paul Blythe.
“All the preliminary groundwork we needed to do was taken care of back in March,” Blythe said. “We’ve had the schedules figured out, but not posted. We’re ready on the word ‘go.’”
For the safety of athletes and spectators, Blythe said the league will comply with what experts have been emphasizing: Social distancing and sanitation.
“We will be encouraging social distancing with spectators as they come to watch their kid play for the safety of everyone there,” Blythe said. “Also, since players share equipment, we will have disinfectant and sanitizer on hand for coaches and players.”
The league will also make changes regarding scheduling between games to keep the number of spectators at the ball fields low. To keep everyone safe, postgame handshakes will not happen.
“We’re still thinking of the best way to do that right now, but we have some ideas,” Blythe said.
One of those ideas is having teams stand on opposite baselines and tip their caps to each other or yell out “Good game!”
The pandemic taught Blythe and his staff at least one important lesson: Preparedness is everything.
“We are going to have baseball and softball back at some point,” Blythe said. “Baseball has always brought us back together.”
Games that were supposed to happen earlier in the season will be made up, Blythe said, with games taking place after May 25 going on as normal.