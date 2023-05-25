It’s not every night a rock climbing sensation hangs in Columbia.
On Thursday evening, though, Norwegian rock climber and YouTube creator Magnus Midtbø spoke to a sold-out crowd at CoMo Rocks.
Midtbø is one of the world’s top climbers and one of the most famous figures in the rock climbing community, with his YouTube channel maintaining 1.79 million subscribers. He spoke to dozens of community members about his experience rock climbing and how he has pivoted his career after retiring from professional climbing in 2017.
“What would I do if it weren’t for climbing? Probably nothing good,” the 34-year-old Midtbø said.
The crowd consisted of a wide range of individuals — from young to old, experienced to inexperienced. A group of young boys kept their mouths agape as the champion rock climber approached the stage; “I just saw him!” one boy exclaimed.
In a Q&A moderated by CoMo Rocks co-owner Wil Palmieri, Midtbø talked about beginning his journey with rock climbing at 11 years old and how the sport has changed.
“Today, rock climbing is everywhere,” Midtbø said. “Back then, you had to know someone to be able to climb.”
Since retiring as a pro, Midtbø has turned to YouTube, creating content that appeals to the climbing community. In the days leading up to the event, he has been shooting an instructional video at CoMo Rocks that is set to be released in September.
His YouTube content is “accessible” for both climbers and non-climbers, something that has made him one of the most recognizable figures in the community.
“The reason why Magnus is so popular is because he bridges the gap between someones whose not a climber and someone who is,” said Pete Canfield, CoMo Rocks employee and member.
Rock climbing is on the rise in the U.S., now with almost 600 rock climbing gyms across the country. Midtbø noted that he hopes the sport “figures out the Olympic format” as it continues to develop on a global stage. He and audience members discussed the value of the sport’s community aspect in its growth.
“(The climbing community) is really kind — nobody ever judges you on gender, race, sexuality — everyone is very welcoming,” CoMo Rocks member Amissa Blumenthal said. “I think that everybody really cares about everyone else; whenever I’m climbing, I can feel people cheering me on, and I like to cheer people on, too.”
After the Q&A, CoMo Rocks held a climbing session in which audience members could climb, interact with one another and speak with Midtbø. Whether members are experts or beginners, a love for rock climbing is what binds them.
“People always think there are secrets, but I think the secret to climbing is just to really enjoy it,” Midtbø said. “The best climbers I know are the ones who are obsessed with it.”