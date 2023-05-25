Professional climber and YouTuber Magnus Midtbø greets Liam Robinette, 9,

Professional climber and YouTuber Magnus Midtbø greets Liam Robinette, 9, and his parents Joel and Brittney Robinette on Thursday at CoMo Rocks in Columbia. Midtbø held a meet-and-greet and Q&A in the climbing gym to a sold-out crowd.

 Baxter Stein/Missourian

It’s not every night a rock climbing sensation hangs in Columbia.

On Thursday evening, though, Norwegian rock climber and YouTube creator Magnus Midtbø spoke to a sold-out crowd at CoMo Rocks.

  • General Assignment reporter, Summer 2023

    Studying investigative and arts journalism

    Reach me at epwrmt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700