Hudson Dubinski

Hudson Dubinski

 Courtesy of Louisiana Athletics

At the halfway stage of the Missouri Stroke Play Championship, former Rock Bridge standout Hudson Dubinski is just two strokes back of the lead.

Dubinski, who started Tuesday’s second round even par, posted a 3-under 69 to end the day in tied for third at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.

  Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

