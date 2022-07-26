At the halfway stage of the Missouri Stroke Play Championship, former Rock Bridge standout Hudson Dubinski is just two strokes back of the lead.
Dubinski, who started Tuesday’s second round even par, posted a 3-under 69 to end the day in tied for third at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.
Brad Nurski, who won the event in 2019, leads at 5 under, and Western Carolina rising junior Presten Richardson is second at 4 under. Both signed for 69 in Round 2.
Sean Minor, another former Rock Bridge golfer, shared the overnight lead at Dalhousie, but his second round got off to a rocky start with six bogies and a double bogey in his opening 12 holes. But the Bruin recovered on the closing stretch, playing his final four holes in 3 under to shoot 75.
He is now tied for 12th and 1 over for the event.
Former Columbia College golfer Hunter Parrish is 4 over and sits tied for 22nd after rounds of 73 and 75.
The two-day cut was set at 9 over. Columbia College commit Cole Crandall missed out at 20 over, and local golfer Brett Allen was 23 over.
Round 3 begins Wednesday, with Round 4 scheduled to begin soon afterward. Dubinski will tee off in the penultimate group at 8:47 a.m.