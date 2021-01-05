Missouri State forward and former Rock Bridge star Isiaih Mosley was announced as the Missouri Valley Conference’s Player of the Week on Tuesday.
The sophomore is undergoing a breakout year in Springfield, with his average of 22.1 points per game leading both the Bears and the league. Mosley has scored at least 20 points in four straight games, including a career high 29 in MSU’s win over Indiana State on Sunday.
Mosley’s scoring average is far better than the 8.3 points per game he managed a year ago as he also has significant improvements in numerous categories, including field goal percentage (47.2% to 55.1%), rebounds per game (3.6 to 5.3) and assists per game (1.1 to 3.7).
The 6-foot-5 Mosley was a key member of the Rock Bridge team that stormed to the MSHSAA Class 5 state championship in 2019. A teammate on that Bruins squad, Ja’Monta Black, also now plays for Missouri State and is having a strong season of his own, averaging 14.8 points with a team-high eight total steals.
Mosley’s award made it the second straight time a Bears player won the honor. Forward Gaige Prim was named the MVC’s Player of the Week on Dec. 22; there was no award released Dec. 29.
Missouri State (6-1) returns to play at Valparaiso in a two-game series starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.